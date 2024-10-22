12 More Completely Bonkers Horror Movies Like ‘The Substance’

While there aren’t any movies quite like Coralie Fergeat’s “The Substance,” there are plenty of over-the-top horror films about transformation, incredibly weird science, shared identities and losing your damn mind, like the 1981 cult movie “Possession,” pretty much every David Cronenberg movie, as well as offerings from Ken Russell, Peter Strickland, Julia Ducournau and Ari Aster.

Expect screaming, exploding heads, lots of blood and some of the most insane endings ever.

Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill in “Possession” (CREDIT: Gaumont) Possession (1981) Isabelle Adjani has the mother of all freakouts in a subway in this role that earned her a César for Best Actress (the French equivalent of the Oscars) and Best Actress at the Cannes Film Fest that year, but that’s not even the most mind-blowing part of the movie form Polish director Andrzej Żuławski. She’s also cheating on her husband (Sam Neill) with something that isn’t really human. Stream on AMC+, Philo or Shudder Warner Bros. Malignant (2021) Madison (Annabelle Wallis) suddenly begins having paralyzing visions of an unknown killer’s crimes, but is powerless to stop them in this deliciously demented entry from horror maestro James Wan. Stream on Max or Peacock New-World Mutual Scanners (1981) You can’t really go wrong with any movies from body horror king David Cronenberg, but this early movie of his, in which a few select people have the power to literally make heads explode, is a great place to start. Stream on Hulu or Max (20th Century) The Fly (1986) Another key Cronenberg horror offering: Jeff Goldblum’s scientist Seth Brundle goes through some things after accidentally merging with a common housefly, including transforming into what he calls the “Brundlefly.” Cover-your-eyes levels of gore and goo, presented with a sly sense of humor. Stream on Hulu or Max William Hurt in “Altered States” Altered States (1980) In “Stranger Things,” a sensory deprivation tank allows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to enter another dimension, but in Ken Russell’s ultra-trippy 1980 movie, it allows psychology professor Edward Jessup (William Hurt) to enter a different state of consciousness… and maybe even a different body – aided by the considerable amount of hallucinogenic drugs he’s also taking. Rent from Apple TV+, Google Play, Prime Video or YouTube Santa Sangre (CREDIT: Mainline Pictures) Santa Sangre (1989) Alejandro Jodorowsky’s hauntingly wild, weird film is set at a traveling Mexican circus and follows young Fenix, a child magician who loves Alma, a deaf-mute tightrope walker. There’s knife-throwing, a tattooed lady, an elephant funeral and more than a touch of “Psycho.” Fenix is played as a boy and a young man by Jodorowsky’s sons Adén and Axel. Stream on Prime Video, Tubi or Freevee A24 In Fabric (2018) A beautiful red dress — from a really strange store — kills whoever wears it in Peter Strickland’s nightmarish black comedy, with Marianne Jean-Baptiste as its unlucky latest owner. Stream on Prime Video Amazon Studios The Neon Demon (2016) This visually intense movie from the director of “Drive” (Nicolas Winding Refn) is set in the competitive world of modeling in Los Angeles, where newcomer Jesse (Elle Fanning) is the envy of every other established model. The competition is unusually… fierce. Stream on Prime Video

Mandy (2018)

Nicolas Cage has an ax to grind — literally — with the crazed cult who kidnapped his wife in Panos Cosmatos’ hallucinatory, mind-melting movie that leaves the real world far, far behind.

Stream on Hulu, Pluto TV, Plex, AMC+ or Philo

Heather Graham in “Suitable Flesh” (CREDIT: RJLE Films)

Suitable Flesh (2023)

An ancient demon goes body-hopping in this sexy, soapy horror film starring Heather Graham, Johnathon Schaech, Barbara Crampton and Judah Lewis.

Stream on Hulu, AMC+

Titane (Neon)

Titane (2021)

Julia Ducournau’s bold, Palme d’Or winner puts a shiny, automotive spin on body horror, starring a revelatory Agathe Rousselle as car show model (and serial killer) Adrien.

Stream on Hulu

Toni Collette in “Hereditary” (CREDIT: A24)

Hereditary (2018)

Where to begin with this, er, head-turning A24 entry? As artist Annie Graham (Toni Collette in full “I am your mother!” mode) learns more about her late mom’s secret life, her immediate family begins to fall apart in spectacular fashion.

Stream on Cinemax or rent from Prime Video