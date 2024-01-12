In Jeymes Samuel’s new movie “The Book of Clarence,” the writer and director tapped actors LaKeith Stanfield and RJ Cyler from his feature film debut “The Harder They Fall” to star in his new Biblical narrative.

With this new film, Samuel will take audiences from the Old West to the New Testament, bringing forth the story of Clarence (Stanfield), a Christ non-believer who becomes infatuated with the attention a rising messiah is receiving from his community in A.D. 33 Jerusalem. In an effort to pay off a debt and enter his twin brother’s fold of apostles, he misleads his town into thinking he too has God-like powers.

The movie stars a plethora of Hollywood heavy-hitters, including David Oyelowo and Alfre Woodard. Check out the full “Book of Clarence” cast and character guide to see Samuel’s ensemble group of actors.

LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence and Thomas

“The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

LaKeith Stanfield pulls double duty starring as Clarence and Clarence’s twin brother Thomas. Clarence, the lead character in the film, is a down on his luck, non-believing man in Jerusalem who decides to make a profit off the fame surrounding rising Messiah, Jesus Christ, by misleading his community into thinking he is a new prophet. Prior to his scheme, Clarence attempted to join his Thomas’ fold as the 13th apostle.

Clarence’s brother, Thomas, is a man of faith, but also a man of doubt, as his nickname “Doubting Thomas” suggests in the Bible. While Thomas loves and cares for his brother, he takes issue with Clarence’s lack of faith and heathen-like behavior. Thomas is an actual Bible figure but Clarence isn’t, and that detail is one of the factors that sparked Samuel’s interest.

“The name Thomas was ‘Didymus.’ It means twin,” Samuel explained in press notes for the film. “So, Thomas actually has a twin brother. The Bible doesn’t talk about him, so, for me, ‘The Book of Clarence’ is a story of the twin brother that doesn’t believe in his brother’s journey. He’s a heathen, so to speak.”

Stanfield’s resume is jam-packed with shows and films, including “The Changeling,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Atlanta,” “The Harder They Fall” and more.

RJ Cyler as Elijah

Rj Cyler as Elijah in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Rj Cyler plays Clarence’s best friend and right-hand man Elijah, who is an actual real figure in the Bible. Elijah joins Clarence in his plot to take advantage of the people of Jerusalem when he pretends to be a new prophet.

This is Cyler’s second rodeo playing next to Stanfield, as the two also starred in Samuel’s western film “The Harder They Fall.” Some of his previous roles include “Rap Sh!t,” “Freedom’s Path,” “Emergency” and “Black Lightening.”

Omar Sy as Barabbas

Omar Sy as Barabbas in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Omar Sy portrays real biblical figure Barabbas in “The Book of Clarence.” Unlike the story of Barabbas in the Bible — in which he was a prisoner who was chosen to be freed over Jesus — in the film he is an enslaved gladiator who Clarence comes across during his journey to become an apostle. Barabbas is a man of great strength and faith and he embodies it even front of the scariest of foes.

Sy has starred in several TV series and films, including “Lupin,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Father & Soldier,” “The Takedown” and more.

Anna Diop as Varinia

Anna Diop as Varinia in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Anna Diop comes in as Clarence’s love interest Varinia and the sister of Clarence’s debtor, Jedediah. Varinia believes in Clarence even when he doubts himself, and she longs for him to find clarity on his path to finding faith. There are no details on whether or not Varinia was real person from the Bible.

Some of Diop’s previous roles were in “Titans,” “Posies,” “Nanny,” “Something About Her” and “Us.”

David Oyelowo as John the Baptist

David Oyelowo as John the Baptist in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

NAACP Image Award award-winning and Emmy-nominated David Oyeolowo comes in for the role of real Biblical figure, John the Baptist. While at first John is confused by Clarence’s seemingly newfound interest in God, he doesn’t block any of his blessings by turning him away. Instead he fills Clarence with spiritual advice in hopes that Clarence finds his purpose and ultimately his faith.

Oyelowo is an Oscar-nominated actor who is best known for his roles in “Selma,” “Gringo” “Jack Reacher” and his new series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

Nicholas Pinnock as Jesus Christ

Nicholas Pinnock as Jesus Christ in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Nicholas Pinnock stars as the holiest of holy, Jesus Christ — likely the most notable figure from the Bible. He’s the biggest talk of the town as the rising Messiah, but He doesn’t seek any attention other than answering the needs of the ailing and weak. As Clarence carries on with his plot to emulate the Lamb of God, Jesus is seemingly completely unaware of his shenanigans, yet He’s always watching.

Pinnock previous roles were in “Black Dog,” “Django,” “For Life” and “Criminal.”

Alfre Woodard as Mother Mary

Alfre Woodard as Mother Mary in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Alfre Woodard stars as real biblical figure Mother Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Though people, including Clarence, can’t fully understand the concept of her giving birth to Jesus, that doesn’t faze her as she continues to give him sound advice on how to move forward in his quest with his spiritual beliefs.

Woodard is a living legend whose career in Hollywood spans over 40 years, beginning with her breakout role in “Remember My Name” (1978). She’s gone on to star in several films and TV series, like “Jaunita,” “The Lion King,” “Clemency,” “See” and “Fatherhood.”

Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene

Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Musician, actress and professional dancer Teyana Taylor plays real Biblical figure Mary Magdalene. She’s adventurous, warm and secure within in herself despite what her community may think of her, especially as she receives Jesus’ favor.

Teyana Taylor was just recognized for her acting skills in A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One.” Prior to that role, Taylor was seen in a myriad of projects including “Coming to America 2,” “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “The Trap” and more.

James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate

James McAoy as Pontius Pilate in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

James McAvoy portrays the Bible’s Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who had Jesus Christ crucified in the Bible. With Jesus Christ already on his radar, a second (fake) Messiah doesn’t sit too well with the ruler.

McAvoy had his acting debut as teen in “The Near Room,” and since then he’s starred in “Split,” “Glass,” “Atonement,” “Wanted” and more.