Harry Bosch Hunts Down Maddie’s Kidnapper in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Teaser (Video)

Harry Bosch is returning to Amazon Freevee on Oct. 20 – and he’s taking matters into his own hands to save his daughter in a new teaser for “Bosch: Legacy” Season 2.

The drama series’ second season finds Bosch (Titus Welliver) working alongside Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) to track down a masked assailant who kidnapped his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) before time runs out. But as the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder, Bosch and Chandler are placed under suspicion.

In the clip, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) tells Bosch that he needs to let authorities do their job to find his daughter, to which he replies: “Don’t cut me out!.” He also makes clear that while the FBI has to do things the “right way,” those rules don’t apply to him.

In addition to Edgar, Season 2 will see the return of Detective Robert “Crate” Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Detective “Barrel” Johnson (Troy Evans), who join Bosch, Chandler, Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Detective Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the search to find Maddie.

Other returning characters include Martin Rose (David Moses), Detective Joan Bennett (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams), Sgt. John Mankiewicz (Scott Klace), Detective Julie Espinosa (Jacqueline Pinol), Christine Vega (Jacqueline Obradors), Rondell Pierce (DaJuan Johnson), and Detective Brad Conniff (David Marciano).

Meanwhile, new additions for Season 2 include Anthony Michael Hall (“National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “The Dark Knight”) as Special Agent Will Barron, Max Martini (“Pacific Rim,” “13 Hours”) as Don Ellis, David Denman (“Mare of Easttown,” “Brightburn”) as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” “The Next Three Days”) as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera (“Too Old to Die Young,” “S.W.A.T.”) as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison (“X-Men,” “The Crucible”) as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho (“All Rise,” “Watchmen”) as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson (“Angelyne,” “Days of Our Lives”) as Kevin Long.

The first two episodes of Season 2 will stream exclusively on Freveee in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria on Oct. 20, with two additional episodes available each Friday through November 18. The series will also be available day-and-date as an Amazon Original in 35 other territories around the world via Prime Video.

“Bosch: Legacy,” which comes from Fabel Entertainment and is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel, is executive produced by Welliver, Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Check out the teaser in the video above.