Taylor’s Version of “Look What You Made Me Do” is finally available to fans, at least in part. The rerecord of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping song from her 2017 album “Reputation” has made its official debut as part of the first teaser for Prime Video’s upcoming drama, “Wilderness.”

At a little less than a minute and a half, the teaser doesn’t showcase the full song. However, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will be the song played during the U.K. original’s opening credits. “Wilderness” dropped its first Swift-fueled teaser on Wednesday and will launch globally on Prime Video Sept. 15.

Based on the novel of the same name by B.E. Jones, “Wilderness” follows a young British couple on holiday. But when Liv (Jenna Coleman) learns that her husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair, this happy getaway turns into a waking nightmare. As Will sees their American road trip as an opportunity to make amends, Liv has another goal in mind: revenge.

Coleman is best known for her roles in “Doctor Who” and “The Sandman.” As for Jackson-Cohen, the actor is known for starring in “The Invisible Man” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” Additionally, the series stars Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”), Eric Balfour (“24,” “Six Feet Under”), Claire Rushbrook (“Secrets and Lies”) and Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”).

A new Taylor’s Version drop is always exciting for Swifties, but this rerecord is especially relevant now. The whole reason why Swift has been rerecording her songs comes down to Scooter Braun, the music executive and talent manager who has lost several big-name clients lately. In June of 2019, Braun purchased Big Machine for $330 million. That purchase gave him access to all the masters, music videos and artwork copyrighted owned by Big Machine, which included Swift’s first six studio albums.

Swift immediately pushed back on Braun’s ownership of her work, recalling the “incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years” in a tumblr post. It’s this deal — and, according to Swift, Braun’s refusal to sell the masters to her — that led to Swift releasing the rerecorded Taylor’s Version of her albums made under Big Machine, a move that both gives her control over her music and undercuts Braun’s purchase.

On Wednesday Idina Menzel joined Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande as part of the growing list of big-name celebrity clients who have left Braun.

The unveiling of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will also surely fuel speculation about the full “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” release being imminent. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is set for release in October, but Swift fans are already reading tea leaves that point to a Jan. 1, 2024 release for “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” although that’s yet to be formally announced.