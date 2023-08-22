Scooter Braun seemingly found humor in the news that his clients, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, have exited from under his management.

“Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” Braun posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

Braun appeared to have made the remarks in jest and in relation to his former clients, Grande and Lovato ending their professional relationship with Braun on Monday.

Sources confirmed with TheWrap that Lovato’s leave was a mutual and amicable decision between both parties. Braun even shouted Lovato out in a birthday post this past Sunday, seemingly showing a sign that the two’s relationship was steady to some degree.

Meanwhile, speculation that Grande was dipping out from under Braun’s talent managing wing was sparked Monday also after Puck News founding partner, Matthew Belloni, posted that Grande was the latest client to break off from Braun. An individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move with TheWrap.

Still around, under Braun’s management are Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepson and Tori Kelly, among others. However, there are some reports that portray Bieber and Braun’s relationship as being on thin as ice, that the two reportedly hadn’t spoken in months and that Bieber was looking for new management. Per reports, Bieber has denied the alleged rumors.