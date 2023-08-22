Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with Scooter Braun’s management, TheWrap has learned. Per a source familiar with the situation, Lovato’s departure is said to be agreed upon by both parties mutually and amicably.

The news comes after reports that Justin Bieber was also looking to leave his longtime management under Braun. Per reports, Bieber and Braun haven’t spoken in months. The two have been working together since 2007, which was the beginning of the 29-year-old singer’s career.

Grande signed with the music manager under his SB Projects — which is now HYBE — in 2013. That same year, Grande released her debut album “Yours Truly,” which will hit its 10th anniversary on Aug. 30. The project signified Grande and Braun’s first collaboration together. A deluxe version of the album was released in celebration of the feat on Saturday.

Lovato signed with Braun in 2019, and during that time the two collaborated on several projects, including her docuseries “Dancing With the Devil,” per Billboard, which was the first to report Lovato’s development. The outlet also reported that the artist was seeking new management.

There are no details on whether Grande will work with Braun in any other capacity.

Despite their breakup, Braun celebrated Lovato’s birthday via his Instagram on Sunday, saying: “Happy Birthday to one of the kindest souls out there.”

Scooter Braun wishes Demi Lovato a happy birthday. (Photo credit: Scooter Braun’s Instagram)

Whisperings about Grande’s exit were stirred up online after Puck News founding partner, Matthew Belloni, tweeted that the songtress left Braun’s management.

Still under Braun’s management is Bieber, Carly Rae Jepson and Tori Kelly, among others.