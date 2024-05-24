Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, Stephen McKinley Henderson have joined Netflix’s “Death by Lightning,” TheWrap has learned.

Whitford, Whigham and McKinley Henderson have been added to the historical drama’s supporting cast alongside new additions Paula Malcomson (“Deadwood,” “Ray Donovan”), and Tuppence Middleton (“Downton Abbey,” “Mank”). Previously announced cast members include “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen, “George & Tammy” star Michael Shannon, Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman.

Macfadyen and Shannon are set to lead the drama series, which is based on Candice Millard’s novel “Destiny Of The Republic.” The upcoming show, which marks Macfadyen’s first major TV role since “Succession,” will follow the rise of President James Garfield and his subsequent assassination by Charles Guiteau.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “‘Death by Lightning’ brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield (Shannon), reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau (Macfadyen) — the man who would come to kill him.”

Whitford will play Secretary of State James Blaine and Whigham will take on the role of Senator Roscoe Conkling while McKinley Henderson plays Senator Blanche Bruce. Malcomson will play Franny Scoville, sister of Charles Guiteau while Middleton joins as Kate Chase Sprague.

Mike Makowsky (“Bad Education”) created “Death by Lightning,” which executive produced by “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Bernie Caulfield, who also served as EP’s on Netflix’s “3 Body Problem,” which was recently renewed through the novel’s “epic conclusion.” Matt Ross (“8 Hotel Rooms,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Gaslit”) is also set to executive produce the new series and will direct all episodes of the series.

Whitford is best known for starring in “The West Wing,” “Get Out,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Cabin in the Woods,” while Whigham has recently appeared in Paramount+’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” McKinley Henderson is best known for his performances in “Civil War,” “Dune,” “Lady Bird” and “Fences.”

In addition to “Deadwood” and “Ray Donovan,” Malcomson played Katniss’ mother in “The Hunger Games” movies and recently appeared in “Parish” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” Middleton has starred in “Downton Abbey,” “Mank,” “The Imitation Game” and the “War & Peace” TV miniseries.