Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon to Lead Netflix Drama ‘Death By Lighting’

The historical fiction series from the “Game of Thrones” creators marks the two-time Emmy winning actor’s first TV role since “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Shannon (Getty Images)

Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Shannon are set to lead Netflix’s newest drama series “Death By Lightning.”

Based on Candice Millard’s novel “Destiny Of The Republic,” the show will follow the rise of President James Garfield and his subsequent assassination by Charles Guiteau.

The official logline for “Death By Lightning” is as follows: “‘Death by Lightning’ brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.”

“Death By Lightning” marks Macfadyen’s first TV role since “Succession,” and Macfadyen will star as Charles Guiteau while Shannon stars opposite Macfadyen as President Garfield.

Created by Mike Makowsky (“Bad Education”), “Death By Lightning” is executive produced by “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Bernie Caulfield, who also executive produce Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series “3 Body Problem,” which will premiere on the streamer on March 21.

Matt Ross (“8 Hotel Rooms,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Gaslit”) will also serve as an EP and is set to direct all episodes of the series.

Macfadyen recently scored two Emmys, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his starring role in HBO’s “Succession,” and is up for a SAG Award for best actor in a drama series next month. Upcoming roles for Macfadyen include “Deadpool 3” and Amazon movie “Holland, Michigan,” both of which are in post-production.

Shannon also received a nod from this year’s Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his performance as George Jones in “George & Tammy” alongside Jessica Chastain.

