It looks like Salt Lake City is big enough for more reality TV cameras… because Bravo just greenlit Utah-based real estate series “Sold on SLC” to premiere on the network later this year.

“Did you think SLC had enough drama with the housewives?” asks “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow in a joint video announcement alongside “Sold on SLC” star, Presidio Real Estate CEO Jennifer Yeo.

“Just wait until you see what my realtors bring to the table,” Yeo chimes in.

“Sold on SLC” is the latest reality series to settle in the city, as Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is also set there, in addition to the above “Real Housewives” entry.

The full cast of “Sold” also includes Tyna Edwards, Malaysia Fua, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale and Kenny Sperry.

Here’s Bravo’s description of the upcoming series: “Set amongst Salt Lake City’s most jaw-dropping properties, the show follows the layered social dynamics within the brokerage as the agents navigate complicated relationships and personal rivalries. Always on a mission for commission, drama often follows the fierce professional ambitions of the team as they strive to stay on top, and continue to raise the bar, in one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the nation.”

It is produced by Shed Media with Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Samantha Hartzband, Angela Rae Berg and Jen Cassell serving as executive producers.

“Sold on SLC” is expected to air later in 2024 on Bravo.