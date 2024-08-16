Brian Stelter’s ‘Network of Lies’ Gets Update for Paperback Edition: More Trump, Less Tucker and New Reporting | Exclusive

Brian Stelter’s book “Network of Lies” will be released on paperback next month, but the edition will be significantly updated from the hardcover that was first released in 2023. The book, which chronicles the previous four years of election lies and lawsuits against Fox News, is now expanded into five parts with more than 10,000 words of new reporting about Fox’s legal exposure, other Big Lie lawsuits and Donald Trump’s return to center stage after Jan. 6.

The book, which will be released in paperback from Simon & Schuster on Sept. 17, has also removed two chapters on Tucker Carlson and the former Fox News personality is now off the cover because, in Stelter’s words, he’s become “irrelevant.”

“We’re seeing the same ‘cloud of confusion’ techniques from 2020 being employed again in this election season, so I wrote new chapters for the paperback to bring the book forward into 2024,” Stelter told TheWrap of the new edition in an exclusive statement.

“One of the biggest changes to right wing media in the past year has been Tucker Carlson’s slide into irrelevancy. Some of his own former producers have said so out loud on social media. We actually decided to take Carlson’s face off the cover of the paperback and cut a couple of the hardcover chapters about him because he’s a less relevant character nowadays.”

The journalist and former CNN host said the book’s central focus on Fox News remains as relevant in the lead-up to the 2024 election as it was when the book was first released.

“Fox News, however, is more influential than ever. Fox has rehabilitated Donald Trump in the minds of Republican voters and has memory-holed the reality of January 6. One of the top questions heading into this election is: Will Fox tell the truth about the outcome?”

Check out the new cover below. The paperback edition of “Network of Lies” hits shelves on Sept. 17.