Brian Tyree Henry Says Kamala Harris Wants Him to Have Bigger Roles: ‘If You Are Watching, Hollywood, She Has Requested It’ | Video

The “Atlanta” star received the compliment from Doug Emhoff, who was also on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Photo Credit: ABC)

Brian Tyree Henry got a surprising compliment while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It happened because the “Atlanta” and “Eternals” star was waiting in the green room with Kimmel’s other guest for the evening, second gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff, whom he dubbed “the sweetest man in the world.”

“I was like, ‘I’m coming over for dinner, right?’ He was like, ‘Absolutely,’” Henry told Kimmel on Thursday night. But the most exciting part of their encounter had to do with Harris.

“I found out that Vice President Kamala Harris is a fan of mine, so I was like, I can die now,” Henry said. “She apparently also wants me to have bigger roles. So if you are watching, Hollywood, she has requested it, and you must follow through.”

Henry stopped by the late-night show to promote the upcoming animated movie “Transformers One.” From “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley, the film depicts the early relationship of friends-turned-rivals Optimus Prime and Megatron back on their home planet of Cybertron. In addition to Henry, the movie features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

This will be the first theatrical animated feature film from “Transformers” since 1986’s “The Transformers: The Movie.” It’s partially Henry’s passion for that ’80s classic that led him to this one.

“It kind of destroyed me,” Henry said. “Because all the ’80s movies for us when we were kids were really dark. ‘Dark Crystal,’ ‘Labyrinth,’ ‘Dragon Slayer,’ ‘NeverEnding Story’ — everybody died. So in ‘Transformers,’ Optimus Prime dies. I was truly like, I was messed up.”

When Kimmel pointed out that Henry will be playing Megatron, the star quipped, “the one who killed him. It all comes back around.” Henry then revealed that the movie revolves around his character before he becomes Megatron, calling him “just a regular guy.” Watch the interview above.

Brian Tyree Henry
Read Next
Brian Tyree Henry Joins Untitled Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry Musical From Universal

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.