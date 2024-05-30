Brian Weinstein Joins 3 Arts Entertainment as Co-CEO

Brian Weinstein has been appointed co-CEO of 3 Arts Entertainment and senior advisor to Lionsgate’s Office of the CEO.

In his new role at 3 Arts, Weinstein will be tasked with managing the company’s operations and extending their capabilities into “synergistic new areas that continue to benefit its clients,” per an announcement from the company on Thursday.

In his role as senior advisor, he will work closely with Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and the rest of the studio’s management team to help spearhead growth initiatives for its other businesses.

Prior to Lionsgate, Weinstein served as president and COO of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, where he helped lead the company’s expansion and diversification, shepherded its strategic partnership with Warner Bros. and oversaw the launch and growth of a portfolio of new businesses, including video games, animation, docuseries, live theatrical, podcasting, music and consumer.

Before that, he was CAA’s head of global client strategy, leading the agency’s efforts to maximize value, generate revenue and oversee business development in all areas for its most prolific and entrepreneurial clients. He also previously served as a corporate associate at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom.

“The partners at 3 Arts have built a world-class management firm positioned to diversify and capitalize on our industry’s current disruption,” Weinstein said in a statement. “At Lionsgate, I can’t wait to help the company continue to navigate the evolving media landscape and to contribute to its highly entrepreneurial culture, commitment to excellence and spirit of innovation.”

The move comes after Lionsgate increased its majority equity investment in 3 Arts back in January. The studio first acquired a majority stake in the production company and talent agency in 2018.

“Brian is an entrepreneurial executive with the background and skills to work with 3 Arts leadership in continuing their company’s dynamic growth,” Feltheimer said. “3 Arts is an integral part of our talent strategy and a driver of content creation. Their unique combination of talent management and production expertise puts them at the forefront of capitalizing on opportunities for the talent business. I also want to welcome Brian to the Lionsgate team in his capacity as senior advisor.”

“As our industry continues to evolve, we are always looking to bring more creative opportunities to our clients that keep them a step ahead,” the partners of 3 Arts added. “Brian’s focus and accomplishments at Bad Robot and CAA make him a perfect fit to help guide us in continuing to grow the business in areas of proven strength.”