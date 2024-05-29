As Prime Video dives further into the advertising space, Amazon exec Lauren Anderson has been elevated to head of brand and content innovation.

In the newly created role, Anderson’s purview will expand as she works to manage the studios’ creative collaboration with brands that will be featured across the Prime Video’s slate of original series. Working closely with the Amazon ads, Prime Video ads, and studios’ marketing teams, Anderson will generate advertising sponsorships, integrations and custom content across film and TV projects.

“In keeping with ‘Day 1’ culture, our org continues to evolve, as we

seek to deliver the entertaining content our customers crave,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in an internal memo announcing the news. “This includes both our global audience and, with the introduction of

advertising in Prime Video, our advertisers. It is imperative that we

are creating a world class experience for our brand partners and the

agencies with whom they work.”

Anderson, who previously served as head of AVOD programming and studios’ unscripted across Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, will continue overseeing the AVOD originals teams.

Christel Miller, who will lead the newly named scripted hybrid team, will continue to report to Anderson as the team focuses on titles that reflect bespoke business models, hybrid formats, and custom-built opportunities, per the memo.

Jenny Falkoff and Alysia Russo will continue to lead the reality series and docu-series department, while Benoit Landry will lead the newly created branded and talk group, which will serve to help the studio’s brand-centered originals.

In addition to maintaining oversight on the ad-supported S&P process, Justin Holt will lead creative ad operations in an effort to integrate ads into the creative, while Claudine Atout will continue to lead business operations for the brand

and content innovation team. Head of targeted content Traci Blackwell will now report to Kara Smith, head of co-pro development for Amazon MGM Studios.