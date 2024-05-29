Academy Promotes 4 in Executive Shuffle, Jacqueline Stewart Departs

Amy Homma, Jennifer Davidson, Jenny Galante and Matt Severson have been promoted to new roles at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS announced on Wednesday. In a press release, the Academy called the moves “a series of strategic executive promotions as part of an organization-wide effort to unite teams.”

Homma will replace Jacqueline Stewart as director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Stewart returning to a faculty position at the University of Chicago. Homma is currently the Academy Museum’s chief audience officer.

Severson, who has been the director of the Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library, will assume the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Academy Collection and Preservation. He will no longer report to Randy Haberkamp, the Academy’s Executive Vice President, Library, Archive and SciTech; Haberkamp, a font of institutional knowledge during his 23 years at the Academy, will retire on Aug. 2 but will continue as a consultant until next spring.

Davidson, who has served as the Academy’s chief communications officer since December 2021, will assume the newly-created position of chief marketing and communications officer and will oversee marketing and audience development and digital/social and creative brand strategy.

Galante will take the newly created position of chief revenue officer to oversee brand partnerships and lead the recently announced Academy100 revenue diversification and outreach campaign.

Davidson and Galante’s new roles will be effective as of June 1. Severson will begin his new position on July 1.

“As the Academy evolves, we are bringing teams together to create a better sense of shared purpose across the organization,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement. “I am thrilled that we have an incredible team of dedicated and strategic professionals at the Academy who have greatly earned these promotions. I look forward to working with Amy, Jen, Jenny and Matt in their new roles.

“I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to both Jacqueline and Randy for their partnership and support. They are leaders of the highest level and will be missed by us all.”