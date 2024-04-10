Academy Sets March Date for 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 2, 2025.

Hollywood’s biggest night will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The deadline for general entry, Best Picture and RAISE submissions will be Nov. 14, 2024. Preliminary voting will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Dec. 9, 2024, and run until 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 13.

The Oscars Shortlists will be unveiled on Dec. 17 and Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 17. Nominations voting begins at 9 a.m. PT on Jan. 8 and ends at 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 12, while finals voting begins at 9 a.m. PT on Feb. 11 and ends at 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 18.

Other key dates include the Governors Awards on Nov. 17, 2024, the Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 10, 2025, and the Scientific and Technical Awards on Feb. 18, 2025. All dates are subject to change.

Wednesday’s update follows a record-breaking 2024 telecast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10.

The festivities brought in 21.01 million total viewers after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu and digital platforms, according to Nielsen and internal data, marking the award show’s biggest multiplatform audience since 2020 (which gathered 25.8 million total viewers across platforms). It’s also the third consecutive year that the Oscars grew in total viewership, with a 5% bump compared to the prior year’s broadcast (21.01 million vs. 19.93 million).

Christopher Nolan’s dramatic epic about the invention of the atomic bomb “Oppenheimer” was the big winner of the evening. Out of the 13 nominations the movie received, “Oppenheimer” won seven — including Best Picture, Nolan for Best Director, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, Ludwig Göransson for Best Score, Hoyte van Hoytema for Best Cinematography and Jennifer Lame for Best Film Editing.

Thanks to her win for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish became the youngest two-time Oscar winner in the history of the awards show. Elsewhere, Downey Jr. became the first “Saturday Night Live” cast member to win an Oscar, while “Godzilla Minus One,” which took home Best Visual Effects, marked the first Oscar nomination and win for a “Godzilla” movie.

