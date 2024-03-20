You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 96th Academy Awards telecast drew 21.01 million total viewers after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu and digital platforms, according to Nielsen and internal data.

The figure marks the awards show’s biggest multiplatform audience since 2020 (which gathered 25.8 million total viewers across platforms), the third consecutive year that the Oscars grew its total viewership, and a 5% bump compared to the prior year’s broadcast (21.01 million vs. 19.93 million).

Additionally, the ceremony saw significant gains on the Academy’s social platforms, with 2.2 million followers gained for a collective 17.7 million across platforms, a 14% year over year increase. The Academy’s original video content saw 256 million views, a 275% increase year over year, while influencer content resulted in an additional 637 million views.

The Oscars ranked as the No. 1 most social program on Sunday, generating 28.5 million total social interactions and growing 4% from the 27.4 million during last year’s ceremony. It also was the No. 1 entertainment program of the year to date in terms of social video consumption, with 71.8 million video views.

The 2024 Oscars telecast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Christopher Nolan’s dramatic epic about the invention of the atomic bomb “Oppenheimer” was the big winner of the evening. Out of the 13 nominations the movie received, “Oppenheimer” won seven of them including Best Picture, Nolan for Best Director, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, Ludwig Göransson for Best Score, Hoyte van Hoytema for Best Cinematography and Jennifer Lame for Best Film Editing. Additionally, Jonathan Glazer’s “Zone of Interest,” from A24, took home two Oscars: Best International Feature Film and Best Sound for Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn.

The evening also saw some records being set. Thanks to her win for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish became the youngest two-time Oscar winner in the history of the awards show. Robert Downey Jr. became the first “Saturday Night Live” cast member to win an Oscar, and “Godzilla Minus One,” which took home Best Visual Effects, marked the first Oscar nomination and win for a “Godzilla” movie.

Elsewhere, the special original telecast of “Abbott Elementary” gained 4.15 million total viewers in seven days of multiplatform viewing for a series high of 11.05 million and soared 134% among adults ages 18 to 49.

It marks the strongest performance for an ABC original scripted series since the September 2021 season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. “Abbott Elementary” returned to its regular timeslot on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

