Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie debuted to a fearless audience.

In its opening weekend, the concert film logged 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours on Disney+, marking the streamer’s most-watched music film to date, according to internal viewing data.

The three-and-a-half-hour movie, which premiered Thursday night on digital, features performances of new songs not featured in the theatrical release, such as “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs: “Maroon,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.”

The viewership keeps the triumphant streak going for “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” as the film grossed nearly $262 million worldwide at the global box office and is another example of Disney+ being home to major events. The movie outperformed other music films released on Disney+, including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” “Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé,” “The Beatles: Get Back” and Swift’s own “folklore: the long pond studio sessions.”

Disney+ went all out for the release of the “Eras Tour” film. The streamer engineered a full homepage makeover on release day, honoring Swift’s various eras with collections highlighting Disney+’s existing content.

Some examples of the collections included: The “Fearless (Disney’s Version)” collection, highligting heroic and brave adventures like “Moana,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “Brave,” “The Marvels” and “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” to name a few; while “Speak Now (Disney’s Version)” focused on enchantment, princesses and dragons with stories like “The Princess Diaries,” “Enchanted” and “The Princess Bride.”

Her self-titled era, which is also awaiting a release date for its re-recording along with “Reputation,” was noticeably absent from the feature. The singer is set to release her next studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is now streaming on Disney+.