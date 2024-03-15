Disney+ gave its home page a makeover to celebrate the launch of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on the streamer.

For one day only, the home page will take inspiration from each of the Taylor Swift eras for special featured collections, dividing Disney+ and Hulu titles into their appropriate category. Nine of the eras are listed, with her debut self-titled album mysteriously absent.

The “Fearless (Disney’s Version)” collection includes heroic and brave adventures like “Moana,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “Brave,” “The Marvels” and “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” to name a few.

“Speak Now (Disney’s Version)” focuses on enchantment, princesses and dragons with stories like “The Princess Diaries,” “Enchanted” and “The Princess Bride.”

Taylor Swift takes over the Disney+ home page for one day after launch of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (Disney+)

“Red (Disney’s Version)” was taken very literally with the tagline “Everything…Red” reminiscent of the chorus lyrics to the album’s title track. The “Red” section includes “The Incredibles,” “High School Musical,” “Turning Red,” “Cars” and “Big Hero 6.”

“1989 (Disney’s Version)” features classics from the year Taylor Swift was born – “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Turner & Hooch,” “Chip & Dale Rescue Rangers,” “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Of course, “Reputation (Disney’s Version)” targets figures with notoriousness and snakes, including “Cruella,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Deadpool,” “Maleficent,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and more.

“Lover (Disney’s Version)” features romance of all kinds with archer “Robin Hood,” along with the animated short “Paperman” referencing her song “Paper Rings.”

“Folklore (Disney’s Version)” is pretty self-explanatory (fables and cottagecore) with “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” and of course Swift’s own prior Disney+ special, “Taylor Swift: Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”

“Evermore (Disney’s Version)” encompasses tales of love, witchy adventures and woodland aesthetics like “Into the Woods,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Tuck Everlasting.”

Last, but certainly not least is “Midnights (Disney’s Version),” which focuses on everything nighttime, sparkly or “Bejeweled” and cats like “La Luna,” “The Aristocats,” “Moon Knight,” Cinderella,” “Day & Night” and more.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is now streaming on Disney+.