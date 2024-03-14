Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie is finally hitting streaming, and fans the world over are counting down the minutes until they can relive one of 2023’s most iconic events at home – over and over and over again. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is the streaming version of the “Eras Tour” concert that hit theaters last fall and grossed over $260 million worldwide.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie online.

Where is “The Eras Tour” movie streaming?

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, which won the streaming rights to the film in a competitive situation.

When is Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie streaming?

The concert film will be released on Disney+ on Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. You can start watching (and singing along) then.

What songs are in the “Eras Tour” movie?

The streaming version of the “Eras Tour” movie is the same as the theatrical version, except with four additional acoustic songs plus “cardigan” which was not included in the theatrical release.

Here’s the original set list for the film as it was presented in theaters, with footage compiled over a couple of nights of Swift’s performances in Los Angeles.

Lover (5 songs)

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

Fearless (3 songs)

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore (4 songs)

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Taylor Swift at the opening night of “The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Reputation (4 songs)

“Ready for It”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Speak Now (1 Song)

“Enchanted”

Red (4 Songs)

“22”

“We Are Never Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

Folklore (6 Songs)

“The 1”

“Betty”

“Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

1989 (4 Songs)

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Bad Blood”

Surprise (1 Guitar & 1 Piano)

“Our Song” (Guitar)

“You’re on Your Own Kid” (Piano)

Midnights (7 Songs)

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

What are the bonus songs?

The streaming version touts four bonus songs, all of which are secret songs that Swift played during her acoustic set. The ones revealed so far are:

“Maroon”

“You Are in Love”

“Death by a Thousand Cuts”

Watch the trailer