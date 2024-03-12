All 32 First-Time Winners at the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars etched several milestones, and one in particular happened with great frequency: A lot of the night’s winners were first-timers.

Above and below the line talent on “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Godzilla Minus One” and more earned their first Oscars ever, including Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan (yes, really). Three countries — Japan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom also knocked out some first-time milestones.

Here’s a rundown of those earned their first Oscar at the ceremony.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Best Supporting Actress-

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s first Oscar kicked off the night.

Cord Jefferson accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “American Fiction” at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Credit Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”), Best Adapted Screenplay

Best known for his TV writing, Jefferson accepted his first Oscar with a stirring speech calling on Hollywood to invest in more than just endless blockbuster films.

Getty Images Dave Mullins and Brad Booker (“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”), Best Animated Short

Mullins was previously nominated for the same Oscar in 2018 for “Lou,” which lost to Kobe Bryant and “Dear Basketball.” This was Booker’s first nomination.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Best Original Screenplay

Robert Downey Jr. is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), Best Supporting Actor

Yes, you’re reading this right. Prior to Sunday night Robert Downey Jr. had never won an Oscar. “Chaplain” got him nominated for Best Actor in 1993 and his first Supporting Actor nomination came in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.” Third time’s the charm.

Christopher Nolan backstage at the Oscars (Getty Images) Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), Best Director and Best Picture

Once again, your eyes are not deceiving you. Christopher Nolan received Oscar nominations in 2002, 2011 and 2018 but hist first wins happened this year.

Getty Images Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Best Actor

Another Oppen-homie that picked up his first win thanks to the film? Cillian Murphy, J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, who was also nominated for the very first time.

Getty Images Holly Waddington (“Poor Things”), Best Costume Design

As far as first wins go, Holly Waddington receiving her Oscar from an almost-naked John Cena is hard to top.

Getty Images Jennifer Lame (“Oppenheimer”), Best Film Editing

Getty Images Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”), Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema was nominated for the same category in 2018 for “Dunkirk,” but lost to “Blade Runner 2049.”

Getty Images Charles Roven (“Oppenheimer”), Best Picture

Roven was previously nominated for “American Hustle” in 2013, though that year the Oscar inevitably went to “12 Years a Slave.”

Getty Images Emma Thomas (“Oppenheimer”), Best Picture — Thomas was previously nominated alongside production partner (and husband) Christopher Nolan for “Inception” and “Dunkirk.”

Toshio Suzuki, first time Oscar-winner for “The Boy and the Heron” – Studio Ghibli/Getty Images Toshio Suzuki (“The Boy and the Heron”), Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron” director Hayao Miyazaki had already won an Oscars before Sunday (for 2001’s “Spirited Away,”) but it was the first time for producer Toshio Suzuki. Unfortunately Suzuki and Miyazaki weren’t able to attend the ceremony in person, but it did lead to a fun joke about birds by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The Zone of Interest” (Credit: A24) The United Kingdom (“Zone of Interest”), Best International Film

Before you ask, this Oscar officially goes to a film’s country of origin. So why did it take so long for the U.K. to win? Because until 2020 this category was known as Best Foreign Language Film, and despite the confusing new name, the rules are the same: To qualify, a film must be produced outside the United States and more than half of the dialogue must be in a language other than English.

Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner, Best Documentary Feature Winners – Getty Images Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath (“20 Days in Mariupol”), Best Documentary Feature

Chernov was the first-ever Ukrainian Oscar-winner, and he used his acceptance speech to deliver a heartbreaking message about the toll Russia’s unprovoked war against his home country has taken. “I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I would never [have] made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this [for] Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities,” he said.

Netflix Wes Anderson and Steven Rales (“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”), Best Live Action Short

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, Best Sound Winners – Getty Images Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest), Best Sound

This sharp-dressed duo of first-timers earned the other “The Zone of Interest” Oscar.

James Price and Shona Heath, Best Production Design winners – Getty Images James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek (“Poor Things”), Best Production Design

These first-time winners are also first-time nominees.

Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier at Academy Awards 2024 – Getty Images Josh Weston and Nadia Stacey (“Poor Things”), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Weston (right) and Stacey (center) became first time winners for their work on “Poor Things” with Mark Coulier, who pick up his third Oscar.