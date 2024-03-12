All 32 First-Time Winners at the 2024 Oscars

Films like “Poor Things,” “Godzilla Minus One” and “Oppenheimer” gave a whole lot of people their first Academy Award

oscars-first-time-winners
Getty Images
and

The 2024 Oscars etched several milestones, and one in particular happened with great frequency: A lot of the night’s winners were first-timers.

Above and below the line talent on “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Godzilla Minus One” and more earned their first Oscars ever, including Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan (yes, really). Three countries — Japan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom also knocked out some first-time milestones.

Here’s a rundown of those earned their first Oscar at the ceremony.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Best Supporting Actress-
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s first Oscar kicked off the night.

Cord Jefferson accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "American Fiction" at the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Cord Jefferson accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “American Fiction” at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Credit Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”), Best Adapted Screenplay
Best known for his TV writing, Jefferson accepted his first Oscar with a stirring speech calling on Hollywood to invest in more than just endless blockbuster films.

dave-mullins-oscars
Getty Images

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker (“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”), Best Animated Short
Mullins was previously nominated for the same Oscar in 2018 for “Lou,” which lost to Kobe Bryant and “Dear Basketball.” This was Booker’s first nomination.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Best Original Screenplay
This year Triet was the first female French filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director. She lost to Christopher Nolan, but earlier in the night she and Arthur Harari, her partner and frequent collaborator, won their first Oscar for the film’s script.

"Oppenheimer" wins Best Picture at the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Read Next
Oscars 2024 Hit 4-Year Viewership High With 19.5 Million
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), Best Supporting Actor
Yes, you’re reading this right. Prior to Sunday night Robert Downey Jr. had never won an Oscar. “Chaplain” got him nominated for Best Actor in 1993 and his first Supporting Actor nomination came in 2009 for “Tropic Thunder.” Third time’s the charm.

christopher-nolan-oscars-image
Christopher Nolan backstage at the Oscars (Getty Images)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), Best Director and Best Picture
Once again, your eyes are not deceiving you. Christopher Nolan received Oscar nominations in 2002, 2011 and 2018 but hist first wins happened this year.

cillian-murphy-oscars
Getty Images

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Best Actor
Another Oppen-homie that picked up his first win thanks to the film? Cillian Murphy, J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, who was also nominated for the very first time.

holly-waddingotn-john-cena-oscars
Getty Images

Holly Waddington (“Poor Things”), Best Costume Design
As far as first wins go, Holly Waddington receiving her Oscar from an almost-naked John Cena is hard to top.

jennifer-lame-oscars
Getty Images

Jennifer Lame (“Oppenheimer”), Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame, also a first-time nominee, was inducted into the Oscar winners club via a “Twins” reunion (presenters Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito).

Read Next
Watch the Best Oscar Speeches 2024, From Da'Vine Joy Randolph to Robert Downey Jr. | Video
hoyte-van-hoytema-oscars
Getty Images

Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”), Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema was nominated for the same category in 2018 for “Dunkirk,” but lost to “Blade Runner 2049.”

charles-roven-oscars
Getty Images

Charles Roven (“Oppenheimer”), Best Picture
Roven was previously nominated for “American Hustle” in 2013, though that year the Oscar inevitably went to “12 Years a Slave.”

emma-thomas-oscars
Getty Images

Emma Thomas (“Oppenheimer”), Best Picture — Thomas was previously nominated alongside production partner (and husband) Christopher Nolan for “Inception” and “Dunkirk.”

kris-bowers-oscars
Getty Images

Kris Bowers (“The Last Repair Shop”) — Though “The Last Repair Shop” marked the second win in a few years for Ben Proudfoot, it was the first for Kris Bowers. He was previously nominated with Proudfoot again in 2021.

Al Pacino at the 2024 (Oscars)
Read Next
Al Pacino Says His Offbeat Best Picture Delivery Was Decided by the Show's Producers
Toshio Suzuki Best Animated Feature Oscar
Toshio Suzuki, first time Oscar-winner for “The Boy and the Heron” – Studio Ghibli/Getty Images

Toshio Suzuki (“The Boy and the Heron”), Best Animated Feature
“The Boy and the Heron” director Hayao Miyazaki had already won an Oscars before Sunday (for 2001’s “Spirited Away,”) but it was the first time for producer Toshio Suzuki. Unfortunately Suzuki and Miyazaki weren’t able to attend the ceremony in person, but it did lead to a fun joke about birds by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Zone of Interest
“The Zone of Interest” (Credit: A24)

The United Kingdom (“Zone of Interest”), Best International Film
Before you ask, this Oscar officially goes to a film’s country of origin. So why did it take so long for the U.K. to win? Because until 2020 this category was known as Best Foreign Language Film, and despite the confusing new name, the rules are the same: To qualify, a film must be produced outside the United States and more than half of the dialogue must be in a language other than English.

Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner, Best Documentary Feature Winners
Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner, Best Documentary Feature Winners – Getty Images

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath (“20 Days in Mariupol”), Best Documentary Feature
Chernov was the first-ever Ukrainian Oscar-winner, and he used his acceptance speech to deliver a heartbreaking message about the toll Russia’s unprovoked war against his home country has taken. “I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I would never [have] made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this [for] Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities,” he said.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Netflix

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales (“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”), Best Live Action Short
Yes, this is another You Read That Right entry, before Sunday Wes Anderson had never won an Academy Award. You can be forgiven for thinking otherwise, because he’s been nominated 7 times before, the first in 2002. Rales was previously nominated alongside Anderson in 2015.

Jamie Lee Curtis Instagram
Read Next
Jamie Lee Curtis Left the Oscars Early and Got In-N-Out
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, Best Sound Winners for Zone of Interest
Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, Best Sound Winners – Getty Images

Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest), Best Sound
This sharp-dressed duo of first-timers earned the other “The Zone of Interest” Oscar.

James Price and Shona Heath, Best Production Design winners
James Price and Shona Heath, Best Production Design winners – Getty Images

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek (“Poor Things”), Best Production Design
These first-time winners are also first-time nominees.

Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier at Academy Awards 2024
Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier at Academy Awards 2024 – Getty Images

Josh Weston and Nadia Stacey (“Poor Things”), Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Weston (right) and Stacey (center) became first time winners for their work on “Poor Things” with Mark Coulier, who pick up his third Oscar.

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima at 2024 Oscars
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima at 2024 Oscars – Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima (“Godzilla Minus One”), Best Visual Effects
This team not only became first-time Oscar winners themselves, they brought home several milestones for their radioactive dragon too. “Godzilla Minus One” is first foreign language film and first Japanese production to win Best Visual Effects, and the first “Godzilla” movie to win an Oscar of any kind. And Yamazaki is the first director to also win a VFX Oscar since Stanley Kubrick in 1969.

John Mulaney attends and presents at the 96th Oscars
Read Next
Fans Pitch John Mulaney as Oscar Host Material, Praise ‘Madame Web’ and 'Field of Dreams' Bits: 'He's Giving Billy Crystal'

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.