Brian Williams to Host Election Night Special on Prime Video

Brian Williams is set to host a live election night special on Prime Video beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Nov. 5, which will see the former NBC anchor share real-time poll results and commentary as the streamer wades into live news reporting.

“After 41 years in the business – from local news to network shows to cable news – this feels like the next big thing. And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture,” Williams said in a statement. “Together we will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.”

Williams will be joined by a variety of experts across news and politics who will lend exclusive insights and analysis representing a range of backgrounds and perspectives. Guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This non-partisan live special will draw from major news sources and complement the various partner news channels available on Prime Video. Our comprehensive offering is designed to give today’s viewer a direct and seamless way to keep up with election results,” Prime Video U.S. vice president Albert Cheng added.

The special is produced by White Cherry Entertainment’s Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, with Jonathan Wald serving as executive producer and showrunner. Weiss will also serve as director.

“Election Night Live” will be available in English to Amazon customers in most countries where Prime Video is available, regardless of whether or not they have a Prime membership.

In addition to “Election Night Live,” Prime Video offers ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, CNN Headlines, Fox’s LiveNOW, NBC News Now, Noticias Univision 24/7, Reuters and The Washington Post Television free to all Amazon customers via its Live TV tab.