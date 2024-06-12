Dearest gentle reader, “Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2 is almost here, and so is all the drama and romance that will continue following the scandalous events of Part 1.

While it would be hard to forget that carriage scene — and Colin’s proposal of marriage to Penelope — the second half of Season 3 will also pick up on the romances transpiring for the Bridgerton family, including Francesca — whom the Queen has dubbed her “sparkler” — as well as Benedict, and even Lady Violet Bridgerton.

And let’s not forget the clock is ticking on Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown amid her engagement to Colin.

Keep on reading for a quick refresher on the five most important things to remember from Part 1 before Part 2 premieres on Thursday.

The carriage scene and that proposal

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 left off following that much-discussed carriage scene, which kicked off after Penelope firms her determination to accept Lord Debling’s marriage proposal, which he subsequently reneged. After getting in her carriage to head home, Colin stopped Penelope’s carriage and confessed his romantic feelings for her, prompting the pair to share a steamy, intimate moment. Colin then proposed to Penelope before welcoming her into the Bridgerton home. Part 2 will pick up with the pair sharing their newfound engagement with their families, as well as the rest of the town.

Penelope and Eloise’s friendship is still rocky while Cressida and Eloise have grown closer

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Distance still plagues former best friends Penelope and Eloise after Eloise learned of Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown at the end of Season 2. Though Eloise extended an olive branch to Penelope by apologizing for her role in news spreading of Colin helping Penelope to find a husband, their friendship is not too easily mended. Instead, Eloise has grown closer with Cressida, especially after witnessing the pressures put on Cressida by her parents.

Francesca went against Queen Charlotte’s wishes and is set on courting John Sterling

Victor Alli as John Stirling and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

With Queen Charlotte taking a special interest in Francesca — whom she calls her “sparkler” — the Queen introduces Francesca to Lord Samadani, who traveled from Vienna to London just to meet her. Despite the promising match, Francesca can’t help but find herself enthused by John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin. Her desire to court John is solidified when he brings her a recomposed version of a song they heard together during a ball, leading her to head home to play the song rather than spend time with Lord Samadani.

Lady Tilley Arnold sparks Benedict’s interest

(Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold on “Bridgerton” (Credit: Netflix)

After dodging a slew of other women hoping to court him, Benedict’s interest is sparked by Lady Tilley Arnold, a widow whose confidence presents a formidable match for Benedict. Their flirtation quickly advances to a sexual relationship by the end of Part 1.

Lord Danbury’s brother is interested in Violet

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus Anderson, arrived into town in Part 1, and his presence is anything but welcome by Lady Danbury. He immediately takes interest in Lady Violet Bridgerton, who in turn, welcomes his attention. It looks likely their flirtation will continue in Part 2.