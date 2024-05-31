While fans have gone wild over the Pitbull cover in “Bridgerton” Season 3’s climactic carriage scene, showrunner Jess Brownell admitted she was “nervous” to see the audience response.

“I picked the Pitbull song and I was a little nervous, because it’s an unusual choice that it might take people out of the scene,” Brownell told TheWrap. “But it’s been so wonderful to see that people have taken to it, that actually it’s given that scene even more depth.”

Brownell added that she knew the carriage scene — which features a steamy, intimate moment between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) after Colin confesses his romantic feelings for his longtime friend — was strong, admitting she “had a good feeling that people were going to respond to it.”

That’s when she decided to layer Pitbull’s 2011 hit “Give Me Everything” over the scene, sending “Bridgerton” fans into a viral craze to revisit the hit from more than a decade ago.

“I’m glad Pitbull is getting his flowers. It’s a fantastic song and I think it slaps even more as a string version,” Brownell said. “I saw that he responded and that really made my day — it was very cool.”

Less than a week after “Bridgerton” Season 3 was released on Netflix, Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, shared his gratitude for the positive response online.

“This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, thanking “Bridgerton,” Netflix and his “Give Me Everything” collaborators Afrojack and Ne-Yo.

Pitbull’s song is one of the several orchestral versions of contemporary songs featured in “Bridgerton” Season 3, including GAYLE’s “Abcdefu,” BTS’ “Dynamite,” Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow on the Beach.”

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2 premieres June 13 on Netflix.