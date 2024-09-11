‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Unveils Yerin Ha as Sophie | Video

Love is in the air.

Netflix took the opportunity to introduce loyal “Bridgerton” viewers to the new romantic lead for Season 4 on Wednesday, unveiling a video announcement for actress Yerin Ha who joins the cast as Sophie. The fourth season of the show will revolve around the love story of Benedict (Luke Thompson), in keeping with the series’ lead character swap for each season.

Per Netflix, “Sophie Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” Season 4 turns its attention to Benedict who, despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, is loath to settle down — “until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Your Sophie has finally arrived. Please welcome Yerin Ha to Bridgerton Season 4! pic.twitter.com/sHZMZIPhTD — Netflix (@netflix) September 11, 2024

Season 3 explored Benedict’s sexual fluidity, but it appears his final destination is indeed Sophie.

“The introduction of Sophie is definitely still in the cards, but we are going to continue to explore his fluidity,” showrunner Jess Brownell told TheWrap.

After his interest was sparked by Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) in Season 3, Part 1, Tilley introduced Benedict to her friend, Paul. Despite his initial hesitancy, the three began a sexual relationship in Part 2. The Season 3 finale saw Tilley propose a monogamous relationship to Benedict, which Benedict rejected, citing his eagerness to explore his sexuality.

“This is not the end of that storyline,” Brownell said. “As any fluid person knows, fluidity is a part of your identity, whether or not you end up with a man, a woman or a nonbinary person.”

“Bridgerton” Season 4 will consist of eight episodes and, in keeping with prior seasons, will shoot in London. Jess Brownell serves as EP and showrunner, while executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.

A “Bridgerton” Season 4 release date has not yet been announced, but Brownell previously told TheWrap that while they’re working as quickly as they can, it’s unlikely the show will be on a yearly release cadence. Which means expect Season 4 next winter at the absolute earliest.