This week on TheWrap-Up podcast, TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman spoke with Bridget Everett, star of the HBO comedy series “Somebody Somewhere.”

The discussion begins in Manhattan, Kansas, not only the birthplace of Everett but the setting for the HBO series in which she plays Sam, a woman trying to find happiness in the wake of her sister’s death.

“My childhood was a lot different, a lot of the people I grew up with who I’m still friends with were all church, family, faith, football on weekends,” Everett said of how the show’s portrayal of Manhattan life compares to her upbringing. “It was largely sort of a straight, heteronormative vibe back in the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

That said, when she met with creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen about working on something together at HBO, they pitched a number of elements that resonated deeply with Everett. “It was in the Midwest, it was the singing element, a sister who had died, Murray Hill was cast as Fred Rococo, these are all major touchstones in my life,” she explained. “When they were pitching the world, my heart was in my throat the whole time.”

Everett has a reputation as a very outgoing comedian, so it may come as a surprise to viewers that she feels like Sam is more accurate to her true self.

“It feels closer to the real me, in a way. But I think that it’s hard in the way that it just feels like I want to give everything I can to Sam, I want to connect as much of myself to her as I can so it feels difficult in that way, it feels pretty raw, but it also feels really rewarding in the end,” she said. “I’m learning so much by playing Sam, I know that sounds silly but she really is trying in spite of herself to grow, and that’s something I struggle with.”

Everett revealed that a third season is already written, and they’re hoping to continue to explore the characters, story and themes after the writers’ strike is over.

“What I really love about this show and what also feels very risky about doing it is it’s not super plot driven,” she said. “It’s more about the connection of people and the spice of life ethos about it.”

Listen to the full conversation in the podcast, which also touches on the current status of the WGA strike in Hollywood, the latest wave of media layoffs and Disney’s big release date shuffle with co-host Adam Chitwood, TheWrap’s co-executive editor.

Then, hear TheWrap’s Pride roundtable conversation with Joel Kim Booster, Tituss Burgess, Harvey Guillén, Devery Jacobs, Nicole Maines and Nico Santos, moderated by TheWrap’s Elijah Gil.

This special episode of TheWrap-Up Podcast is sponsored by Max, presenting the Emmy-award winning HBO Original series “Succession,” streaming now on Max. Emmy-eligible for Outstanding Drama Series and all other categories.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.