Britney Spears seemingly clapped back at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after the singer said he owed an apology to “absolutely f–ing nobody” ahead of a performance of “Cry Me a River” in New York. It follows Spears going after J.T. in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” for the song’s music video, which she wrote made her look like a “harlot” to the public for cheating and breaking his heart.

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, which was coupled with a photo of a basketball goal hoop with an orange-colored moon in the background.

Her words follow her ex seemingly throwing a shot at Spears during his “One Night Only” birthday concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” Timberlake told the audience as he went into “Cry Me a River.”

Now fans believe that Timberlake was likely responding to a statement Spears made apologizing to anyone she may have offended with what she wrote in her book. Along with writing about the music video, she also shared that she chose to have an abortion that Timberlake pressed her to have.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote in a since deleted post, following his appearance as the “SNL” musical guest this past weekend, adding that she loved Timberlake’s new song “Selfish.”

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’….Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too,” Spears wrote.

Spears fans were deeply unhappy with Timberlake’s declaration, taking to calling him “Dustbin Timberflop” referencing the feeling that he is washed up after a lackluster response to his last album.

All the supposed drama started after Spears debuted “The Woman in Me,” in which she shared her journey as an artist, including details about her relationships with friends and family members. She spotlighted the backlash she received after Timberlake released “Cry Me a River.”

In an excerpt from the book — which hit shelves Oct. 24 — the musician broke down how the song impacted her life following her and Timberlake’s breakup, as the public has long speculated that the 2002 track was inspired by or was referencing Spears.

Spears said the video featured “a woman who looks like me, cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain,” and that after it was released she was subjected to public scrutiny and was painted as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” She added that at the time, she was actually “was comatose in Louisiana” from heartreak, while the Memphisp-born singer-songeriter was “happily running around Hollywood.”

Spears and Timberlake’s romance was one of the shining matchups in Hollywood during the early 2000s. The former couple dated from 1999 to 2002 while she was on top of the charts and he was a hitmaker with boy band ‘N Sync. The song was part of Timberlake’s debut album “Justified,” and the video was released shortly after their split.

Here’s some of what people had to say about the situation.

Justine Timberlake is the biggest asshole to ever exist. https://t.co/SmqFN2wJ80 — Brendon (Go Go) (@brndnbtch) February 1, 2024

Justin Timberlake is so actually evil?



Britney Spears HELPED HIM! She apologized for how he came off in her book and told people to stream his song and he comes on and says well I don’t apologize to any fcking one pic.twitter.com/VH3svlvC0n — ✿ well ✿ (@dojasbin) February 1, 2024

So Justin Timberlake felt the need to tell the world that he learned absolutely fucking nothing from his past mistakes, huh.



And all this after Britney Spears publicly extended him an olive branch.



Not surprised.



The SNL goodwill won’t last nor should it.



He never learns. https://t.co/ZP2DiOkIcd — Phantom (@effoff1988) February 1, 2024

Britney Spears should have never apologized for what she wrote in her book! Did you really think it would spark Justin Timberlake to do anything? She continues to lose her credibility with the back & forth drama. Stop allowing this man to live in your head rent free. — Cynthia C. Banks (@CynthiaCrowe) February 1, 2024

Dustbin Timberflop Stan’s, Ya’ll can’t even come up with a good comeback. 🤣🤡 Y’alls fave is a misogynistic clown, that’s nothing to be proud of. You’re embarrassing yourselves🤣🤣🤣 just put the shut to the up 🤣🤡 #justiceforbritney https://t.co/dxFj2geFSW — David Versace (@DavidVersace17) February 1, 2024