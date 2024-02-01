Britney Spears seemingly clapped back at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake after the singer said he owed an apology to “absolutely f–ing nobody” ahead of a performance of “Cry Me a River” in New York. It follows Spears going after J.T. in her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” for the song’s music video, which she wrote made her look like a “harlot” to the public for cheating and breaking his heart.
“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, which was coupled with a photo of a basketball goal hoop with an orange-colored moon in the background.
Her words follow her ex seemingly throwing a shot at Spears during his “One Night Only” birthday concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” Timberlake told the audience as he went into “Cry Me a River.”
Now fans believe that Timberlake was likely responding to a statement Spears made apologizing to anyone she may have offended with what she wrote in her book. Along with writing about the music video, she also shared that she chose to have an abortion that Timberlake pressed her to have.
“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote in a since deleted post, following his appearance as the “SNL” musical guest this past weekend, adding that she loved Timberlake’s new song “Selfish.”
“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’….Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too,” Spears wrote.
Spears fans were deeply unhappy with Timberlake’s declaration, taking to calling him “Dustbin Timberflop” referencing the feeling that he is washed up after a lackluster response to his last album.
All the supposed drama started after Spears debuted “The Woman in Me,” in which she shared her journey as an artist, including details about her relationships with friends and family members. She spotlighted the backlash she received after Timberlake released “Cry Me a River.”
In an excerpt from the book — which hit shelves Oct. 24 — the musician broke down how the song impacted her life following her and Timberlake’s breakup, as the public has long speculated that the 2002 track was inspired by or was referencing Spears.
Spears said the video featured “a woman who looks like me, cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain,” and that after it was released she was subjected to public scrutiny and was painted as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” She added that at the time, she was actually “was comatose in Louisiana” from heartreak, while the Memphisp-born singer-songeriter was “happily running around Hollywood.”
Spears and Timberlake’s romance was one of the shining matchups in Hollywood during the early 2000s. The former couple dated from 1999 to 2002 while she was on top of the charts and he was a hitmaker with boy band ‘N Sync. The song was part of Timberlake’s debut album “Justified,” and the video was released shortly after their split.
Here’s some of what people had to say about the situation.
