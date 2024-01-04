Britney Spears debunked rumors Wednesday that she is preparing to release a new album, saying she will “never” return to the industry.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!” Spears wrote in an Instagram post.

She appeared to be addressing a Wednesday report in Page Six that she was looking to team up with Charli XCX or Julia Michaels, co-songwriter of the tunes in the Disney film “Wish,” for an upcoming music project. The possible involvement of Brit pop star Charli XCX was first reported by The Sun.

Spears’ message was accompanied by a photo of a Renaissance painting titled “Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist,” a depiction of the Biblical prophet who was betrayed by someone he trusted.

In her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Spears wrote that she “felt betrayed by my father, and sadly, by the rest of my family” over the 13-year conservatorship that was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

During her court battle, which she won in November 2021, the pop star testified that, along with involuntary stays at a mental health facility, she was often forced to perform against her will.

Spears said she enjoys being a musical ghost writer and has no interest in returning to spotlight.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way,” she wrote.

Spears also disputed reports that “The Woman in Me” was released without her approval.

“People are also saying my book was released without my approval illegally and that’s far from the truth,” she concluded her post. “Have you read the news these days? I’m so loved and blessed!”