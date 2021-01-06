The broadcast networks are pivoting to special news coverage of the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with new episodes of primetime programming now being rescheduled.

ABC was scheduled to air three new episodes of its celebrity “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” but will instead air a three-hour block of news coverage anchored by George Stephanopoulos and David Muir. In the Pacific and Mountain time zones, the network will broadcast reruns.

NBC has similarly preempted new episodes of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” in favor of news coverage. Repeats of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” will air in the western time zones.

Elsewhere on the schedule, Fox has a new episode of “The Masked Singer” scheduled to air on Wednesday night, while CBS has repeats of “Young Sheldon,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.”

CBS has confirmed that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air live tonight, with special coverage of the riots. Guests for the episode have not been announced.

NBC will also air a special live episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” featuring MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Killer Mike as guests.