Where to Watch ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’: Is the Documentary Streaming?

If you’ve ever wondered how a Bruce Springsteen show actually comes together, now’s your chance to learn.

In “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” fans are taken behind the scenes of how The Boss and his crew bring their shows together, combining rehearsal and tour footage with interviews to tell their story.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new film and where you can watch it.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” officially released on Friday, Oct. 25.

Where is it streaming?

You can stream the movie exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

What does it cover?

Per the official synopsis, “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances — sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing directly from Springsteen on the topic.

“Fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever – while following the band through their one-of-a-kind preparation process, and onto performances for tens-of-thousands across continents.”

Watch the trailer