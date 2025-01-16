Bruce Willis Makes Rare Public Appearance to Thank LA Wildfire First Responders

Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance this week to thank first responders who are battling the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different,” Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Check out the moment, which she caught on video, below.

In the clip, Willis is seen shaking hands and chatting with two policemen. Heming also included a photo of the Willis and one of the officers.

The 69-year-old actor, best known for his roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “The Sixth Sense” and the “Die Hard” franchise was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 and dementia in February 2023.

The last time the beloved actor was seen was in a heartwarming photo with two of his five daughters, Scout and Tallulah, during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024. The pair gifted their father with a plaque that reads “Best Dad Ever.”

On Wednesday, firefighters geared up for another round of winds to pick up in the Santa Ana area, a new fire in Riverside. At least 25 people have died as a result of the wildfires, eight of which have been connected to the original blaze in the Pacific Palisades, now at 17% containment.