Bryan Cranston Asks for ‘Positive Thoughts’ and Prayers for Bob Odenkirk

Bryan Cranston has spoken out about the condition of his friend Bod Odenkirk, asking for “positive thoughts” and prayers for the actor.
Following reports that “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had to be hospitalized after collapsing on the set Tuesday, many on social media have sent an outpouring of love and well wishes the actor’s way.
Cranston posted to Instagram to express his concern, as well as to call for support for Odenkirk.
“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” he wrote. “My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”
Other fellow actors and celebrities voiced their feelings about Odenkirk’s condition as well.
Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star on “Better Call Saul” was one of the many users on Twitter voicing their support of the star.
“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”
David Cross, who starred with Odenkirk in the series “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” tweeted, “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”
Other users expressed apprehension and hope about Odenkirk’s condition, while also mentioning his derth of talent and humble, kind nature. Many of the tweets simply had a message begging for the comedian to “please be okay.”
Crew members reportedly called an ambulance that took Odenkirk to a hospital, where he stayed Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk told The Associated Press.
It was not intially clear what caused his collapse, or for how much longer Odenkirk will be hospitalized.