Bryan Cranston Asks for ‘Positive Thoughts’ and Prayers for Bob Odenkirk

Bryan Cranston has spoken out about the condition of his friend Bod Odenkirk, asking for “positive thoughts” and prayers for the actor.

Following reports that “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had to be hospitalized after collapsing on the set Tuesday, many on social media have sent an outpouring of love and well wishes the actor’s way.

Cranston posted to Instagram to express his concern, as well as to call for support for Odenkirk.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” he wrote. “My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Other fellow actors and celebrities voiced their feelings about Odenkirk’s condition as well.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star on “Better Call Saul” was one of the many users on Twitter voicing their support of the star.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

David Cross, who starred with Odenkirk in the series “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” tweeted, “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Other users expressed apprehension and hope about Odenkirk’s condition, while also mentioning his derth of talent and humble, kind nature. Many of the tweets simply had a message begging for the comedian to “please be okay.”

Not sure what’s happening, but man oh man do I like that Bob Odenkirk. Hope he’s okay. ❤️ — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) July 28, 2021

Nothing but love for perhaps the first genius I met when I moved to Hollywood, Bob Odenkirk. pic.twitter.com/S2K4AL0vdE — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) July 28, 2021

Ugh. Thinking good thoughts about Bob Odenkirk right now. https://t.co/tUVESWPMiy — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 28, 2021

If anything bad happens to Bob Odenkirk, I will fight God. https://t.co/pEyqJFSlJu — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) July 28, 2021

If you watch Better Call Saul (it’s one of TV’s truly great shows) and you’ve ever felt like an outsider excluded from something you wanted to be a part of, then you identify deeply with Bob Odenkirk. I don’t know him, but he matters to me. And I’m sending my love too. https://t.co/lCqEpVxPX4 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) July 28, 2021

hopefully he was just dehydrated or something i cannot deal w a world in which bob odenkirk is experiencing suffering — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) July 28, 2021

I choose to believe the auditor was called in on a classified mission and Bob Odenkirk is singlehandedly kicking some dirtbag’s ass as we speak. — Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) July 28, 2021

You come for Bob Odenkirk, you come for all of us…GOD. pic.twitter.com/o7nyZu6bau — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) July 28, 2021

if anything happens to bob odenkirk we blow up the fucking moon https://t.co/i16PXRNuHf — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) July 28, 2021

Crew members reportedly called an ambulance that took Odenkirk to a hospital, where he stayed Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk told The Associated Press.

It was not intially clear what caused his collapse, or for how much longer Odenkirk will be hospitalized.