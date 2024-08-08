BuzzFeed Promotes Richard Alan Reid to Studio President

The exec has served as BuzzFeed Studios EVP since 2021

Richard Alan Reid Buzzfeed Studios
Richard Alan Reid (Buzzfeed Studios)

BuzzFeed has promoted executive vice president Richard Alan Reid to studio president as BuzzFeed Studios is set to absorb the video division of its parent company.

Reid has served as EVP, Head of Studio & International since 2021, negotiating long-term partnerships with Lionsgate, Universal Television, Acast Studios, and The Independent, among others. Among the films co-produced by BuzzFeed Studios under his tenure are the Freevee romcom “Puppy Love,” which Reid co-directed, and the Lionsgate thriller “Fall.”

Under Reid, BuzzFeed Studios will combine all of the company’s video arms, including BuzzFeed Celeb, BuzzFeed Video, Unsolved Network, and the BuzzFeed Animation Lab, into a single entity.

Reid’s role will now oversee all of the expanded studio encompassing digital video, distribution and premium programming across film, television, documentary, audio, FAST and licensing for BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Hot Ones and Tasty. As president, he will also lead all business and content operations across the company’s international portfolio of editions and partnerships around the world.

