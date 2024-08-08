Netflix Documentary Series Exec Jamila Farwell to Exit After 6 Years | Exclusive

Netflix documentary series director Jamila Farwell has exited the streamer after six years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

After heading up the docuseries division since 2021, Farwell departed the company, according to an individual with knowledge of her departure. It’s unclear if the exit stemmed from restructuring efforts. Netflix declined to comment on Farwell’s exit.

Prior to being named as director of documentary series, Farwell served as a manager of creative documentary series since joining Netflix in 2018. She also served a producer for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and holds producing credits for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Preachers of Detroit,” “Flint Town,” and “Ladies of London.”

Netflix’s documentary division has recently launched several series, including “Simone Biles Rising,” which became last week’s No. 3 most watched English series with 3.8 million views, “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,” “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” “The Man with 1000 Kids” and “Worst Roommate Ever,” to name a few.

“Simone Biles Rising,” which will debut its second part following the Olympic gymnast at the 2024 Paris Games this fall, is part of the streamer’s cadre of Olympic-centric sports docuseries, which also includes another series centered on the Olympic men’s basketball team, which will premiere in early 2025. The new show will follow “potential medal contenders and promising hopefuls in
men’s basketball as teams from across the world compete in the Olympic Games
Paris 2024 and qualifying events leading up to it,” per the official description, with Jake Rogal (“The Last Dance”) serving as showrunner.

After the streamer greenlit a series following sprinters last year, Netflix announced the project’s title as “Sprint,” in May with Season 1 following Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson during the 2023 World Championships. Season 1 debuted in July ahead of the start of the Olympics, with Season 2, which picks up on the athletes’ journeys to the 2024 Games, coming this fall.

