Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Imperfect Women’ Among Projects Approved for California Tax Credit

The California Film Commission has approved 10 film and television productions for the state’s film and TV tax credit, including Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington’s “Imperfect Women” and the second season of the Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey,” which is relocating from Florida.

The CFC will allocate a combined $108.6 million in tax credits to the 10 productions, which it estimates will generate $509 million in qualified state expenditures, create 3,583 cast and crew jobs, and invest $276 million in below-the-line wages.

“We are working hard to keep productions filming in California,” said Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission. “These tax credits help us keep jobs here in our state and drive economic growth, but the impact goes beyond the entertainment industry – it supports families, local businesses, and communities statewide.”

Another film approved for incentives is 20th Century Studios’ “Whalefall,” which is written and directed by Brian Duffield and co-written by Daniel Kraus. The film will shoot in Carmel and is based on Kraus’ bestselling thriller novel about a teen scuba diver who is swallowed by a whale.

The incentive approval comes a month after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his support for a drastic expansion of the state’s tax incentive program, calling on legislators to approve a package that will raise the cap of the program from $330 million to $750 million.

While the proposal winds its way through the budgetary process next year, the CFC added additional application windows this fall in an effort to encourage more productions to film in California. The state has seen a drastic drop in the number of shoot days in 2024 amidst the lingering effects of last year’s strikes, a decrease in greenlit productions by studios trying to cut down on costs, and increased competition from other states and countries with their own tax incentive packages.

The California Film Commission will hold its next Independent & Non-Independent Feature Films application window January 27-29, 2025, and its next Television window February 24-26