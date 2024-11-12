The CEO and founder of the Camerimage Film Festival, Marek Żydowicz, has been called out for penning an op-ed in which he questioned if the recognition and inclusion of women’s work in cinematography could dilute the quality of what has historically been submitted.

“The film industry is undergoing rapid changes, affecting the cinematic image, its content and aesthetics,” Żydowicz wrote in his piece “Time for Solidarity,” which was published last week in the latest edition of Cinematography World magazine. “One of the most significant changes is the growing recognition of female cinematographers and directors. This evolution is crucial as it rectifies the obvious injustice present in societal development.”

He continued, “However, it also raises a question: Can the pursuit of change exclude what is good? Can we sacrifice works and artists with outstanding artistic achievements solely to make room for mediocre film production?”

On Tuesday, British director Steve McQueen, who was scheduled to lead the beginning of the festival with his latest feature “Blitz,” dropped out of attending the event over Żydowicz’s remarks (The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news).

“Having read Marek Zydowicz’s op-ed concerning female cinematographers, I have decided not to attend the opening night presentation of my film ‘Blitz’ this weekend,” McQueen said in a statement. “Although he has issued an apology, I cannot get past what I consider deeply offensive words. I have enormous respect for cinematographers of all genders including women, and believe we have to do and demand better to make room for everyone at the table.”

Żydowicz’s words came as a response to a petition Women in Cinematography (WIC) put together in an effort to push Camerimage to better support and include female cinematographers.

After his controversial statement, it didn’t take long for folks to condemn the festival boss. The fallout notably occurs just days before the festival’s 32nd edition, which kicks off on Saturday in Toruń, Poland.

Camerimage Film Festival (Getty Images)

Members of the British Society of Cinematographer (BSC) came together in an open letter to reprimand Żydowicz. Backing BSC were several other film organizations, including The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and the Society of Camera Operators and Women Cinematographers Network.

“The BSC wishes to express its disapproval of your recent article in Cinematography World,” their message, “An Open Letter to Żydowicz of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival,” read. “We are disheartened and angered by your profoundly misogynistic comments and aggressive tone, which we view as symptomatic of a deep-rooted prejudice.”

Over the weekend, Żydowicz responded in a direct message to the BSC.

“EnergaCAMERIMAGE has always supported, continues to support, and will keep supporting marginalized filmmakers. This won’t change. With that commitment in mind I created this festival in the ’90s, dedicating my entire professional life to it,” he said.

Żydowicz continued, “I truly believe that the accusations made against me in the statement published on BSC website are entirely misplaced and quite offensive. If these accusations were indeed true, this festival would simply no longer exist. Respect for others has always been my priority, and it remains one for our festival as well.”

He went on to say he’s been part of efforts with Women in Cinematography to help diversify the event. “Together, we have crafted a Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which we were planning to publish shortly,” Żydowicz added.

In a second letter from WIC, the group stated that its very existence is a product that was created as a response to Camerimage’s lack of woman representation.

“Camerimage’s historical exclusion of all but a few women is the very reason that Women in Cinematography – a collective of filmmakers from across the globe – was formed earlier this year,” the letter read, mentioning that the event’s programming is an example of how “female cinematographers have been sidelined by the festival.”