‘Poor Things’ to Open Poland’s 2023 Camerimage Film Festival

The annual celebration of the art of cinematography runs this year from Nov. 11-18

poor-things-emma-stone
Searchlight Pictures
Jason Clark

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” — his rapturously-received follow-up to 2018 awards darling “The Favourite” — has been selected as the opening-night film for the 31st EnergaCamerimage festival, which honors the best and the brightest in cinematography in Toruń, Poland every November. The film’s director of photography, Robbie Ryan, received the Camerimage Golden Frog — their top prize — for his moody black-and-white work on Mike Mills’ 2021 film “C’mon C’mon,” which also won the 2021 Audience Award.

"Poor Things"
Read Next
Emma Stone Is a Frankenstein's Monster in Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' (Video)

The film has been on a roll since premiering at this year’s Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion and launching the notepads of awards prognosticators everywhere. It landed as a major contender for Searchlight Pictures in the top Oscar categories, including Best Picture — not to mention lots of buzz for stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

The 31st annual gathering has already announced Werner Herzog and his cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger will receive the Camerimage Duo Award, while Oscar-winning lenser Peter Biziou (“Mississippi Burning,” “The Truman Show”) will received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Retrospective screenings for all of these filmmakers will be shown alongside major international titles vying for awards attention this season.

carlo chatrian
Read Next
Martin Scorsese, Joanna Hogg and M. Night Shyamalan Lead 200 Filmmakers in Protest of Berlinale Artistic Director's Ousting

Two of last year’s top award winners at Camerimage went on to become Oscar nominees: Florian Hoffmeister for “Tár” (Golden Frog winner) and Darius Khondji for “Bardo (False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths).”

The 31st Camerimage festival takes place in Toruń, Poland from Nov. 11-18. For more information, visit the official website.

deadpool-3-wolverine-hugh-jackman-ryan-reynolds
Read Next
Hollywood Studios Brace for End of Strike, Start of Production: 'It’s Going to Be a Full-On Horse-Trading Session'

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.