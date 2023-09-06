Martin Scorsese, Joanna Hogg and M. Night Shyamalan Lead 200 Filmmakers in Protest of Berlinale Artistic Director’s Ousting

Carlo Chatrian’s contract has not been renewed beyond the 2024 edition of the festival

carlo chatrian
Getty Images

More than 200 international filmmakers have rallied in support of ousted Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian, pledging their names to an open letter imploring the cultural organization to keep the artist director in place. Among the first signatories were Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader, Joanna Hogg, “Corsage” director Marie Kreutzer, Andrew Ross Perry, and Olivier Assayas. Over the course of the day on Wednesday, another 130 directors joined them, the list swelling to include M. Night Shyamalan, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Tilda Swinton, and Claire Denis. 260 filmmakers have now signed the open letter.

“We, a diverse group of filmmakers from all over the world, who have deep respect for Berlin International Film Festival as a place for great cinema of all kinds, protest the harmful, unprofessional, and immoral behavior of state minister Claudia Roth in forcing the esteemed Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian to step down despite promises to prolong his contract,” says the letter.

Chatrian had expected to stay on after the March 2024 edition of the festival, but the board that oversees the fest — the KBB — opted not to extend his contract and has chosen instead to replace him. That news was first reported by Screendaily last week.

A leading festival director told TheWrap that the cinephile Chatrian might have rankled the Berlinale board, who are looking to take the festival in a more populist direction.

The 130 signatories addressed those concerns in their letter, arguing that “Chatrian may not be a showman but in his quiet ways, he and his team have chosen an open and artistically rewarding curatorial path, showing new directions in world cinema, challenging stereotypes, and connecting different strands of filmmaking.”

“Despite the most difficult circumstances all beyond Chatrian’s control,” they continued, “the past editions under his guiding light were very much alive, full of positive surprises and, despite a smaller number of films shown, very popular, on par with pre-pandemic times.”

Read the full open letter below.

Signatures:

Tizza Covi

Rainer Frimmel

Nathan Silver

Anocha Suwichakornpong

Kent Jones

Radu Jude

Zhengfan Yang

Shengze Zhu

Christoph Hochhäusler

Gastón Solnicki

Lina Rodriguez

Rolf de Heer

Andrei Ujică

Veronika Franz

Severin Fiala

Tom Shoval

Ognjen Glavonić

Kleber Mendonça Filho

Cyril Schäublin

Alex Ross Perry

Nicolás Pereda

Antoine Bourges

Alessandro Comodin

Simone Rapisarda Casanova

Roberto Minervini

Dasha Nekrasova

C.W. Winter

Guy Maddin

Matt Johnson

Michel Lipkes

Yousry Nasrallah

Matías Piñeiro

Travis Wilkerson

Sylvain George

Joao Pedro Rodrigues

Joao Rui Guerra da Mata

Alejo Franzetti

Gabriel Abrantes

Ben Rivers

Jerónimo Atehortúa

Ricardo Pretti

Gerd Kroske

Angela Schanelec

Avi Mograbi

Beatrice Gibson

Mauro Herce

Silvan Zürcher

Molly Reynolds

Luiz Pretti

Ben Russell

Athina Rachel Tsangari

Iván Granovsky

Roger Koza

Dominga Sotomayor

Amat Escalante

Matias Meyer

Khavn

Achinette Villamor

Dustin Guy Defa

Kaya Behkalam

Andreas Fontana

Steffen Goldkamp

Syllas Tzoumerkas

Martin Scorsese

Paul Schrader

Julio Hernández Cordón

Annemarie Jacir

Yeo Siew Hua

Fran Borgia

Dan Koh

Maria Speth

Mareike Wegener

Miguel Gomes

Andrea Pallaoro

Beniamino Barrese

Laura Citarella

Camilo Restrepo

Soda Jerk

Benjamin Heisenberg

Ulrich Köhler

Max Linz

Axel Koenzen

Maureen Fazendeiro

Florian Koerner von Gustorf

Anton Kaiser

Ramon Zürcher

Ted Fendt

Alexandre Koberidze

Anna Sofie Hartmann

Kirsten Tan

Reinhild Blaschke

Verena Paravel

Cynthia Beatt

Jonathan Perel

Joanna Hogg

Julian Radlmaier

Nelson Yeo

Lisa Bierwirth

Henning Beckhoff

Ulrich Seidl

KIM Young woo

Vitali Mansky

Sebastian Brameshuber

Athanasios Karanikolas

Tobias Madison

Abbas Fahdel

Kurdwin Ayub

Corneliu Porumboiu

Frédéric Jaeger

Stefano Centini

Christian Petzold

Stefan Ivančić

Éric Baudelaire

K.Rajagopal

Michael Krummenacher

Basma al-Sharif

Tulapop Saenjaroen

Jow Zhi Wei

Chanasorn Chaikittiporn

Thomas Arslan

Stefan Butzmühlen

Jeremy Chua

Ruth Beckermann

Timm Kröger

Raam Reddy

Aline Fischer

Burak Cevik

Olivier Assayas

Danaya Chulphuthiphong

Carlo Sironi

  1. Ash Mayfair
  2. Kiro Russo
  3. Siyou Tan
  4. Lila Avilés
  5. Helena Girón
  6. Samuel M. Delgado 137. Susana de Sousa Dias 138. Azin Feizabadi
  7. Ivan Ikić
  8. Gustavo Vinagre
  9. Phạm Ngọc Lân
  10. Sofia Bohdanowicz
  11. Christian Schwochow 144. Payal Kapadia
  12. Mladen Kovačević
  13. Sorayos Prapapan
  14. Thong Kay Wee
  15. Una Gunjak
  16. Marie Kreutzer
  17. Katrin Gebbe
  18. Dirk Lütter
  19. Claire Denis
  20. Maxi Haslberger
  21. Srdan Golubović
  22. Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay 156. Asli Özge
  23. Ivan Salatic
  24. Rui Poças
  25. Eduardo Williams
  26. Jelena Mitrović
  27. Lai Weijie
  28. Le Bao
  29. Carla Simón
  30. Bas Devos
  31. Bertrand Bonello
  32. Marta Popivoda
  33. Sandra Wollner
  34. Lisa Weber
  35. Margarethe von Trotta 170. Bettina Brokemper
  36. Nermin Hamzagić
  37. Daniel Hoesl
  38. Gertjan Zuilhof
  39. Mario Martone
  40. Viktoria Stolpe
  41. Patric Chiha
  42. Dušan Kasalica
  43. Francesco Montagner 179. Meritxell Colell Aparicio 180. Mahdi Fleifel
  44. Ryusuke Hamaguchi 182. Jelena Angelovski 183. Lukas Valenta Rinner 184. Georg Tiller
  45. Hong Sangsoo
  46. Jaume Claret Muxart
  47. Vladimir Perišić
  48. Michelangelo Frammartino 189. Peter Baranowski
  49. Anders Edström
  50. Christian Frosch
  51. Giovanna Giuliani
  52. Eliza Hittman
  53. Paloma Schachmann
  54. Barbara Albert
  55. Denis Côté
  56. Rania Attieh & Daniel García 198. Álvaro Gago
  57. Cristina Diz
  58. FOO Fei Ling
  59. Bani Khoshnoudi
  60. Amanda Nell Eu
  61. Pietro Marcello
  62. Roderick Warich
  63. Götz Spielmann
  64. Lodge Kerrigan
  65. Kamila Andini
  66. Benjamin Mirguet
  67. Aysun Bademsoy
  68. Natalia Marín
  69. Nadav Lapid
  70. Marko Grba Singh
  71. Leandro Koch
  72. Juan Soto Taborda
  73. Ferran Alberich
  74. Vladimir Durán
  75. Martin Rejtman
  76. Hartmut Bitomsky 219. M Night Shyamalan 220. Milagros Mumenthaler 221. Pilar Palomero
  77. Isaki Lacuesta / Isa Campo 223. Ronny Trocker
  78. Claudio Giovannesi
  79. Guillaume Brac
  80. Simón Vélez
  81. Massimo D’Anolfi 228. Martina Parenti
  82. Giacomo Abbruzzese 230. Till Kleinert
  83. Peter Strickland
  84. Alina Marazzi
  85. Nicolas Wackerbarth 234. Selman Nacar
  86. Radu Muntean
  87. Nicole Vögele
  88. Eva Trobisch
  89. Alejo Moguillansky 239. Ute Adamczweski 240. Tilda Swinton
  90. Kamal Aljafari
  91. Marta Mateus
  92. Nele Wohlatz
  93. Valentina Maurel 245. Gabe Klinger
  94. Philippe Falardeau 247. Balthasar Busmann 248. Ico Costa
  95. Lois Patiño
  96. Manuel Abramovich 251. Giovanni Pompili 252. Valentin Merz
  97. Catarina Vasconcelos 254. Nicolas Wadimoff 255. Elena López Riera 256. Cláudia Varejão
  98. Ayşe Polat
  99. Ralitza Petrova
  100. Jerónimo Rodríguez
  101. Bernd Schoch