29 Photos of the Venice Film Festival Scene, From ‘Poor Things’ to Wes Anderson

The 2023 Venice Film Festival is underway, and while the Hollywood strikes have kept the bulk of the stars from attending the lauded fest, the red carpet isn’t entirely devoid of actors and has been host to a number of filmmakers from Wes Anderson to Michael Mann (directors are not on strike). Actors like “Ferrari” star Adam Driver were able to attend after receiving an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA that allows for independent productions that adhere to SAG-AFTRA’s terms to move forward during the strike.
This gallery will be updated as the festival continues, but right now peruse red carpet photos featuring Driver, Mann, Anderson, Patrick Dempsey, Caleb Landry Jones, Jane Campion, Mads Mikkelsen, Anna Diop
Leonie Hanne arrives on the red carpet ahead of the “Finalmente L’Alba” screening during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Leonie Hanne attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.
Rose Bertram attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.
Mads Mikkelsen (R) with his son Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen arrive on the red carpet ahead of the “Bastarden” screening on Friday.
Alexandre Desplat attends a red carpet for the Netflix movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.
Wes Anderson and Benicio del Toro arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on Friday.
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Roman Coppola attends a red carpet for the movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.
Zoé Pastelle attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones attend a red carpet for the movie “Dogman” on Thursday.
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle attend the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.
Alice Diop attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.
Patroness Caterina Murino attends the opening red carpet
Luca Guadagnino attends the opening red carpet.
Olga Kurylenko from “D’Argent Et De Sang (Of Money And Blood)” attends a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” on Thursday.
Summer Mann and Michael Mann attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Jane Campion attends the opening red carpet.
Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani attend the opening red carpet.
Mariacarla Boscono attends the opening red carpet.
Madisin Rian attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.
Georgia May Jagger attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Michèle Lamy attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Yorgos Lanthimos attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.
Martin McDonagh attends the opening red carpet.
Eleonora Carisi attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.
Giulia Rosmarini and Director of the Festival Alberto Barbera attend the opening red carpet.
Wes Anderson (2R) and guests attend the Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award Ceremony on Friday.