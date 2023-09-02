29 Photos of the Venice Film Festival Scene, From ‘Poor Things’ to Wes Anderson

The 2023 Venice Film Festival is underway, and while the Hollywood strikes have kept the bulk of the stars from attending the lauded fest, the red carpet isn’t entirely devoid of actors and has been host to a number of filmmakers from Wes Anderson to Michael Mann (directors are not on strike). Actors like “Ferrari” star Adam Driver were able to attend after receiving an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA that allows for independent productions that adhere to SAG-AFTRA’s terms to move forward during the strike.

This gallery will be updated as the festival continues, but right now peruse red carpet photos featuring Driver, Mann, Anderson, Patrick Dempsey, Caleb Landry Jones, Jane Campion, Mads Mikkelsen, Anna Diop

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Leonie Hanne arrives on the red carpet ahead of the “Finalmente L’Alba” screening during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Getty Images Leonie Hanne attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Rose Bertram attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Mads Mikkelsen (R) with his son Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen arrive on the red carpet ahead of the “Bastarden” screening on Friday.

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix Alexandre Desplat attends a red carpet for the Netflix movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images Wes Anderson and Benicio del Toro arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Roman Coppola attends a red carpet for the movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Zoé Pastelle attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones attend a red carpet for the movie “Dogman” on Thursday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle attend the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Alice Diop attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Patroness Caterina Murino attends the opening red carpet

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Luca Guadagnino attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Olga Kurylenko from “D’Argent Et De Sang (Of Money And Blood)” attends a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Summer Mann and Michael Mann attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus Jane Campion attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani attend the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Mariacarla Boscono attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Madisin Rian attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Michèle Lamy attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Yorgos Lanthimos attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Martin McDonagh attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Eleonora Carisi attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Giulia Rosmarini and Director of the Festival Alberto Barbera attend the opening red carpet.