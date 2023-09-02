29 Photos of the Venice Film Festival Scene, From ‘Poor Things’ to Wes Anderson

Report From Venice

See the looks and stars that made their way to the red carpet, despite the ongoing Hollywood strikes

Adam Driver, Venice Film Festival
Getty Images

The 2023 Venice Film Festival is underway, and while the Hollywood strikes have kept the bulk of the stars from attending the lauded fest, the red carpet isn’t entirely devoid of actors and has been host to a number of filmmakers from Wes Anderson to Michael Mann (directors are not on strike). Actors like “Ferrari” star Adam Driver were able to attend after receiving an Interim Agreement from SAG-AFTRA that allows for independent productions that adhere to SAG-AFTRA’s terms to move forward during the strike.

This gallery will be updated as the festival continues, but right now peruse red carpet photos featuring Driver, Mann, Anderson, Patrick Dempsey, Caleb Landry Jones, Jane Campion, Mads Mikkelsen, Anna Diop

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Leonie Hanne arrives on the red carpet ahead of the “Finalmente L’Alba” screening during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Getty Images

Leonie Hanne attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Rose Bertram attends a red carpet for the movie “Finalmente L’Alba” on Friday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Mads Mikkelsen (R) with his son Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen arrive on the red carpet ahead of the “Bastarden” screening on Friday.

Read Next
Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2023
Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix

Alexandre Desplat attends a red carpet for the Netflix movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Wes Anderson and Benicio del Toro arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Roman Coppola attends a red carpet for the movie “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Zoé Pastelle attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Two older men stand in front of a bar holding drinks
Read Next
'The Palace' Review: Roman Polanski's Latest Feels Like A Middle Finger to the World
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones attend a red carpet for the movie “Dogman” on Thursday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty

Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle attend the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alice Diop attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Patroness Caterina Murino attends the opening red carpet

Maestro
Read Next
'Maestro' Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro Feels Sorry Bradley Cooper's Large Prosthetic Nose 'Hurt Some People's Feelings'
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko from “D’Argent Et De Sang (Of Money And Blood)” attends a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Summer Mann and Michael Mann attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

Jane Campion attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani attend the opening red carpet.

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro" (Netflix)
Read Next
‘Maestro’ Reactions Praise Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan’s ‘Risky’ Performances
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Mariacarla Boscono attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Madisin Rian attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Michèle Lamy attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Yorgos Lanthimos attends a red carpet for the movie “Poor Things” on Friday.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Martin McDonagh attends the opening red carpet.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Eleonora Carisi attends a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” on Thursday.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giulia Rosmarini and Director of the Festival Alberto Barbera attend the opening red carpet.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.

Wes Anderson (2R) and guests attend the Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award Ceremony on Friday.

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro" (Netflix)
Read Next
'Maestro' Review: Bradley Cooper Conducts a Masterful Symphony With Leonard Bernstein Drama

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…