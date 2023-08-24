Celebrated director (and sometime actor) Werner Herzog and his longtime cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger will be bestowed with the Cinematographer-Director Duo Award at this year’s 31st EnergaCamerimage festival this fall in Toruń, Poland, a European celebration of the best-of-the-best cinematographers around the world. The honor will also include a retrospective of their work which will include narrative features as well as documentaries.

Herzog and Zeitlinger first collaborated on the 1995 German film “Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices” and have teamed up for many of the former’s most notable films, including “Grizzly Man,” “Rescue Dawn,” “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” and “Into the Abyss.” It is expected a number of these films will be shown alongside the soon-to-be-announced competition films at Camerimage.

Joining Herzog and Zeitlinger for honors at the 2023 fest is the already-announced, Oscar-winning cinematographer Peter Biziou, the lenser behind such films as “Time Bandits,” “The Truman Show,” “In the Name of the Father” and “Mississippi Burning,” the latter for which he won the Academy Award as well as the BAFTA. Biziou will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award and is expected to attend the fete where many of his works will be screened.

The Camerimage festival is oft-regarded as a solid predictor for Oscar season’s cinematography awards. Last year’s top-prize winner was Florian Hoffmeister for “Tár” who—along with one of the runner-up winners, “Bardo” DP Darius Khondji— was later nominated for the Academy Award. The eventual winner for 2022, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” also played at 2022’s Camerimage with Oscar-winner James Friend in attendance alongside director Edward Berger.

The 2023 EnergaCamerimage festival will take place in Toruń, Poland from November 11-18. For more information on the festival, visit the official site.