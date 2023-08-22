Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple to Be Honored at 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Awards

Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honors at the 44th annual News & Documentary Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday. NATAS is recognizing longtime CNN veteran Blitzer for his career in broadcast journalism and Oscar-winning Kopple for her extensive work in film and TV documentaries.

“We are thrilled to recognize two icons with Lifetime Achievement Emmy Awards,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Wolf Blitzer and Barbara Kopple each continue to enjoy successful careers and have made a deep impact in the world of television journalism and documentaries. Through their achievements, they have left indelible marks of distinction on the industry.”

Also via statement, Blitzer, who has been at CNN for 33 years and hosts “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” said, “I am truly honored to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. When Ted Turner hired me, he told me, ‘Wolf, at CNN, the news comes first,’ and that has been my guiding light these 33 years and continues to be my advice to young journalists today. I consider myself incredibly fortunate that I still get up every morning and look forward to going to work and reporting the news with some of the smartest people I know. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many talented journalists whom I have worked with, been mentored by, and learned from during my career.”

Kopple won Academy Awards for her feature documentaries “American Dream” (1991) and “Harlan County U.S.A.” (1977) — and is the only woman to have won twice in the Best Documentary category. She received her first primetime Emmy nomination in 1993 for “Fallen Champ: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson,” which was later followed by two more nods. She has also been nominated three times for News & Documentary Emmys. Her most recent film, last year’s “Gumbo Coalition,” was a look at civil rights leaders Marc Morial and Janet Murguia.

“I am deeply moved and honored to receive this recognition,” Kopple said in a statement. “What it means to me is that the many people whose lives I was lucky enough to film will not be forgotten. They are a treasure to us all. There will be more to come.”

The 44th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will take place over two nights at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. Blitz will receive his honor on Sept. 27, and Kopple on Sept. 28.