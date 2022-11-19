The 2022 EnergaCamerimage 30th International Film Festival concluded today in Toruń, Poland, with “Tár,” the first film in 16 years from Academy Award-nominated writer-director Todd Field, taking the Golden Frog, the festival’s highest honor, with kudos going to first-time winner Florian Hoffmeister, who shot the picture.

The awards further elevate the status of a number of Oscar-contender hopefuls in the coming months, as previous winners for the Golden Frog include Robbie Ryan for Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” in 2021, Joshua James Richards for Chloe Zhao’s Best Picture winner “Nomadland” in 2020, and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips’ “Joker” in 2019.

The runners-up Silver Frog and Bronze Frog went respectively to cinematographer Darius Khondji’s work on filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay for Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” with its much-buzzed-about star turn by Bill Nighy.

The Audience Award went to Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which bested crowd-pleasers such as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for this prize. Last year’s winner, “C’mon C’mon,” took home both the Golden Frog and Audience Award, so the “Elvis” win was all the more surprising.

Here is a full winners’ list for Camerimage 2022:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: “Tár”

cin. Florian Hoffmeister

dir. Todd Field

Silver Frog: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

cin. Darius Khondji

dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog: “Living”

cin. Jamie D. Ramsay

dir. Oliver Hermanus

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

cin. Darius Khondji

dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: “Woman on the Roof”

cin. Ita Zbroniec-Zajt

dir. Anna Jadowska

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – “Magdalena”

cin. Enrico Silva

dir. Michael Lazovsky

school: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Silver Tadpole: “The Creature”

cin. Ignacy Ciszewski

dir. Damian Kosowski

school: Łódź Film School

Bronze Tadpole: “Entreterrestres”

cin. Dani Benejam

dir. Lucas Parra

school: Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: “Kash Kash”

cin. Jonas Schneider

dir. Lea Najjar

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: “A Mouthful of Petrol”

cin. Adric Watson

dir. Jess Kohl

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Director’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”

cin. Caroline Guimbal

dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”

cin. Caroline Guimbal

dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”

cin. David Okolo

dir. Conner Bell

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: “Landscapers” (HBO)

cin. Erik Wilson

dir. Will Sharpe

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Elvis”

cin. Mandy Walker

dir. Baz Luhrmann