We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Tár,’ ‘Bardo’ and ‘Living’ Take Top Prizes at the 2022 Camerimage Festival

Baz Luhrmann’s ”Elvis“ also claimed the Polish fest’s 2022 Audience Award

| November 19, 2022 @ 10:59 AM
Cate Blanchett Todd Field TÁR

Focus Features

The 2022 EnergaCamerimage 30th International Film Festival concluded today in Toruń, Poland, with “Tár,” the first film in 16 years from Academy Award-nominated writer-director Todd Field, taking the Golden Frog, the festival’s highest honor, with kudos going to first-time winner Florian Hoffmeister, who shot the picture.

The awards further elevate the status of a number of Oscar-contender hopefuls in the coming months, as previous winners for the Golden Frog include Robbie Ryan for Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” in 2021, Joshua James Richards for Chloe Zhao’s Best Picture winner “Nomadland” in 2020, and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips’ “Joker” in 2019.

Sarah Polley Named Director of the Year by Palm Springs International Film Awards
Also Read:
Sarah Polley Named Director of the Year by Palm Springs International Film Awards

The runners-up Silver Frog and Bronze Frog went respectively to cinematographer Darius Khondji’s work on filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay for Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” with its much-buzzed-about star turn by Bill Nighy.

The Audience Award went to Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which bested crowd-pleasers such as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for this prize. Last year’s winner, “C’mon C’mon,” took home both the Golden Frog and Audience Award, so the “Elvis” win was all the more surprising.

Here is a full winners’ list for Camerimage 2022:

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: “Tár”
cin. Florian Hoffmeister
dir. Todd Field

Silver Frog: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog: “Living”
cin. Jamie D. Ramsay
dir. Oliver Hermanus

‘Rumble Fish’ Turns 40: Cinematographer Stephen H. Burum on Getting Matt Dillon to Hit His Marks
Also Read:
‘Rumble Fish’ Turns 40: Cinematographer Stephen H. Burum on Getting Matt Dillon to Hit His Marks

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: “Woman on the Roof”
cin. Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
dir. Anna Jadowska

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – “Magdalena”
cin. Enrico Silva
dir. Michael Lazovsky
school: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Silver Tadpole: “The Creature”
cin. Ignacy Ciszewski
dir. Damian Kosowski
school: Łódź Film School

Bronze Tadpole: “Entreterrestres”
cin. Dani Benejam
dir. Lucas Parra
school: Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

Colin Farrell to Receive Palm Springs Film Award for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Also Read:
Colin Farrell to Receive Palm Springs Film Award for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: “Kash Kash”
cin. Jonas Schneider
dir. Lea Najjar

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: “A Mouthful of Petrol”
cin. Adric Watson
dir. Jess Kohl

Television Academy Elects 16 New Members to Board of Governors
Also Read:
Television Academy Elects 16 New Members to Board of Governors

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Director’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video:  Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”
cin. David Okolo
dir. Conner Bell

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: “Landscapers” (HBO)
cin. Erik Wilson
dir. Will Sharpe

AUDIENCE AWARD

“Elvis”
cin. Mandy Walker
dir. Baz Luhrmann

Oscars Documentary Race Hits 144 Entries, Up From 2021
Also Read:
Oscars Documentary Race Hits 144 Entries, Up From 2021