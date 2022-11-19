The 2022 EnergaCamerimage 30th International Film Festival concluded today in Toruń, Poland, with “Tár,” the first film in 16 years from Academy Award-nominated writer-director Todd Field, taking the Golden Frog, the festival’s highest honor, with kudos going to first-time winner Florian Hoffmeister, who shot the picture.
The awards further elevate the status of a number of Oscar-contender hopefuls in the coming months, as previous winners for the Golden Frog include Robbie Ryan for Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” in 2021, Joshua James Richards for Chloe Zhao’s Best Picture winner “Nomadland” in 2020, and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips’ “Joker” in 2019.
The runners-up Silver Frog and Bronze Frog went respectively to cinematographer Darius Khondji’s work on filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay for Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” with its much-buzzed-about star turn by Bill Nighy.
The Audience Award went to Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which bested crowd-pleasers such as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for this prize. Last year’s winner, “C’mon C’mon,” took home both the Golden Frog and Audience Award, so the “Elvis” win was all the more surprising.
Here is a full winners’ list for Camerimage 2022:
MAIN COMPETITION
Golden Frog: “Tár”
cin. Florian Hoffmeister
dir. Todd Field
Silver Frog: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Bronze Frog: “Living”
cin. Jamie D. Ramsay
dir. Oliver Hermanus
FIPRESCI AWARD
The International Federation of Film Critics Award for Best Film: “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
cin. Darius Khondji
dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu
POLISH FILMS COMPETITION
Best Polish Film: “Woman on the Roof”
cin. Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
dir. Anna Jadowska
FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION
Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – “Magdalena”
cin. Enrico Silva
dir. Michael Lazovsky
school: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)
Silver Tadpole: “The Creature”
cin. Ignacy Ciszewski
dir. Damian Kosowski
school: Łódź Film School
Bronze Tadpole: “Entreterrestres”
cin. Dani Benejam
dir. Lucas Parra
school: Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION
Golden Frog — best feature documentary: “Kash Kash”
cin. Jonas Schneider
dir. Lea Najjar
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Golden Frog — best short documentary: “A Mouthful of Petrol”
cin. Adric Watson
dir. Jess Kohl
DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
Best Director’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot
CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION
under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP)
Best Cinematographer’s Debut: “Love According to Dalva”
cin. Caroline Guimbal
dir. Emmanuelle Nicot
MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION
Best Music Video: Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”
cin. David Okolo
dir. Conner Bell
TV SERIES COMPETITION
Best Episode: “Landscapers” (HBO)
cin. Erik Wilson
dir. Will Sharpe
AUDIENCE AWARD
“Elvis”
cin. Mandy Walker
dir. Baz Luhrmann