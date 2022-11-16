Colin Farrell to Receive Palm Springs Film Award for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Colin Farrell will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced Wednesday.

Farrell will receive the award for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” in which he plays a plodding man of simple tastes whose daily trips to the pub take a dark but humorous turn when his best friend (played by Farrell’s “In Bruges” costar Brendan Gleeson) suddenly says he doesn’t want to be friends anymore.

The award is the first to be announced by this year’s Palm Springs awards, which will kick off the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival in the desert resort community east of Los Angeles. The awards were not held in 2021 or 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return to the Palm Springs Convention Center in January.

Previous recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Daniel Day-Lewis, Andrew Garfield, Gary Oldman, Bratt Pitt and Riz Ahmed.

In a press release announcing the award, PSIFF Chairman Harold Matzner called the performance a “career best” for Farrell, whose previous films include “The Lobster,” “Alexander,” “The New World,” “Minority Report” and, in 2022 alone, “The Batman,” “Thirteen Lives,” “The North Water” and “After Yang.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards serve as a fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting the art and science of film. The Film Society produces the annual festival, which will run from Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, 2023.