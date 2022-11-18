Television Academy Elects 16 New Members to Board of Governors

The Television Academy announced Friday the 16 members newly elected to its Board of Governors for the 2023–’24 term.

Additionally, 12 governors are returning for a second term, while two governor-elects are returning members to the board after several-year absences.

The announcement indicates that over half of those elected to the Academy’s Board of Governors this year are new to the boardroom and represent a diverse slate of talent and a variety of professions across the industry.

Per the Academy’s release Friday, the 16 newly elected governors who will serve their first-ever term are: Bobbi Banks (Sound Editors), Eric Becker (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts); Mary Lou Belli (Directors);Hillary Bibicoff (Professional Representatives); Patrick Cady, ASC (Cinematographers); Lamb Chamberlin (Animation); Megan Chao (Documentary Programming); Tessandra Chavez (Choreography); Yvette Cobarrubias (Commercials); David Hartle (Production Executives); Christina Lee (Public Relations); Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE (Picture Editors); Lynn Renee Maxcy (Writers); Eddie Perez (Stunts); Gloria Ponce (Children’s Programming); and Kimberly Wannop (Art Directors/Set Decorators).

The 12 reelected governors-elect are: Wendy Aylsworth (Science & Technology); Nikki Carbonetta (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists); Tony Carey (Producers); Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming); Jo DiSante (Television Executives); Joe Earle, CAS (Sound); Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh (Los Angeles Area); Luke Reichle (Costume Design & Supervision); Jeff Russo (Music); Derek Spears (Special Visual Effects); Kim Taylor-Coleman, CSA (Casting Directors); and Steve Viola (Motion & Title Design).

And the two returning after several years of absence from the boardroom are Eva Basler (Daytime Programming) and Kate Linder (Performers).

There are more elections to come this year. The newly developed Emerging Media Programming Peer Group, previously the Interactive Media Peer Group, has new membership requirements going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. As such, elections for that peer group will take place over two weeks beginning Dec. 5. Per the Academy, Emerging Media Programming includes, but is not limited to: virtual, alternate, mixed or extended reality interactive storytelling; narrative that enables user choice to drive the storyline or sequence of content consumption; automated content creation; and multi-platform and/or metaverse storytelling.