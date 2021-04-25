The 2021 Oscars were a celebration of COVID vaccines and “Nomadland,” which took home the Oscar for Best Picture. “Nomadland” also earned Academy Awards for director Chloé Zhao and star Frances McDormand.

In a surprise, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for “The Father.” Sunday’s supporting awards went to Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”).

David Fincher’s “Mank” entered the evening with 10 Academy Award nominations, but exited with only two relatively minor wins. Find all of the nominees and winners below.

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman” *WINNER

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father” *WINNER

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best International Feature

“Another Round,” Denmark *WINNER

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia & Herzegovina

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” *WINNER

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” *WINNER

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” *WINNER

“White Eye”

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You” *WINNER

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Animated Feature

“Onward“

“Over the Moon“

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon“

“Soul” *WINNER

“Wolfwalkers“

Best Documentary Short

“Colette” *WINNER

“A Concerto is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher” *WINNER

“Time”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” *WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” *WINNER

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank” *WINNER

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank” *WINNER

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal” *WINNER

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul” *WINNER

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

Best Picture

“The Father“

“Judas and the Black Messiah“

“Mank“

“Minari“

“Nomadland” *WINNER

“Promising Young Woman“

“Sound of Metal“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7“

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” *WINNER

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”