Oscar’s Longest Losing Streaks: 12 People With 10-Plus Nominations and No Wins (Photos)

Photo: Stephen Vaughan
As of the 2020 Academy Awards, Diane Warren and Thomas Newman are still among the most-nominated Oscar contenders who have yet to win the award. Both lost in their categories this year, bringing them up to 11 and 15 losses respectively. Here are some other unlucky Oscar nominees.
Getty Images
Greg P. Russell (16 nominations)
Veteran sound mixer Greg P. Russell earned his first nomination for 1989's "Black Rain." He almost earned a 17th nomination, for 2016's "13 Hours," but his nomination was rescinded after he "violated Academy campaign regulations that prohibit telephone lobbying."
Paramount Pictures
Roland Anderson (15)
The longtime art director picked up his first nomination for "A Farewell to Arms" in 1934 -- and then lost for such classics as 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and 1963's "Come Blow Your Horn."
Getty Images
Alex North (15)
Composer Alex North was recognized with an honorary Oscar in 1986 -- but he never won despite scoring such classics as "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cleopatra" and "Spartacus."
Getty Images
Thomas Newman (15)
The composer earned two nominations in 1995, for "Little Women" and "The Shawshank Redemption." He earned his 15th nod in 2020 for Sam Mendes' "1917," but once again did not take home the award.
Paramount Pictures
Loren L. Ryder (14)
Veteran sound engineer Loren L. Ryder picked up nominations for his sound work on classics like "Double Indemnity," "The War of the Worlds" and "Rear Window" -- but never won a competitive Oscar. However, he did win eight non-competitive honors from the Academy, including honorary prizes and technical achievement awards.
MGM
George J. Folsey (13)
The cinematographer earned an unlucky 13 nominations for such movies as 1944's "Meet Me in St. Louis" and 1954's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" -- but came up short each time.
Photo: public domain
Federico Fellini (12)
The beloved Italian director received an honorary Oscar in 1993 but was passed over a dozen times for both his direction and screenplays.
Paramount Pictures
Rick Kline (11)
The veteran sound mixer earned 11 nominations for such hits as "Terms of Endearment," "Top Gun" and "Air Force One."
Photo: Rochelle Bodin
Diane Warren (11)
The songwriter earned her 11th nomination in 2020 for "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" -- one year after getting a nom for "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG." But so far, she has yet to take home the prize.
Getty Images
Anna Behlmer (10)
Behlmer is a 10-time nominee for sound mixing such films as "Braveheart," "L.A. Confidential" and 2009's "Star Trek."
photo courtesy of Alan Light
Walter Lantz (10)
The veteran animator was best known for Woody Woodpecker but he was forever the bridesmaid at the Oscars -- until collecting an honorary award in 1979.
Paramount Pictures
Walter Scharf (10)
The composer earned 10 nominations over the years for films like "Funny Girl" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" but never took home an Oscar.