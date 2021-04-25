Getty Images
The 2021 Oscars arrivals were highlighted with bright colors and bold cuts as stars returned to (a shortened and socially distanced) red carpet for the first time in a year. Click through to see the night's most vibrant looks.
Getty Images
Colman Domingo ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") made a statement in hot pink.
Getty Images
Best Original Song nominee Tiara Thomas ("Judas and the Black Messiah") wore a white suit with a plunging neckline.
Getty Images
Martin Desmond and Roe Travon Free, nominated for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" wore complementary black and yellow tuxes.
Getty Images
Flower power! Best Director nominee Emerald Fennell wore a gorgeous floral print.
Getty Images
Double nominee Leslie Odom Jr hopes this gold Brioni tux will bring him some luck.
Getty Images
"Minari" star Alan Kim sported shorts and knee-highs on the red carpet alongside producer Christina Oh. While Kim isn’t nominated tonight, “Minari” is up for six awards, including Best Picture.
Getty Images
Glenn Close, who is nominated for her eighth Academy Award, donned a sparkling blue Armani tunic and matching gloves.
Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya, nominated in the Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” donned a chunky Cartier necklace matched with a black suit on the red carpet. The movie is nominated in five categories.
Getty Images
Celeste Waite, nominated for Best Original Song for "Hear My Voice" from "Trial of the Chicago 7," wore her heart in her hands.
Getty Images
“Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao bundled it up for the red carpet, skipping heels for white sneakers. Fitting, perhaps, because her film is predicted to win tonight by a mile.
Getty Images
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star Viola Davis rocked a white Alexander McQueen frock with bold cutouts.
Getty Images
Youn Yuh-jung, who is the first Korean woman to be nominated for any Oscars acting award, wore an indigo floor-length gown -- with pockets!
Getty Images
Carey Mulligan, who is up for Best Actress for her performance in "Promising Young Woman," was dazzling in a two-piece golden Valentino gown.
Getty Images
Maria Bakalova, nominated for her role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” stunned in a white Louis Vuitton gown, culminating her stunning looks this entire — long — awards season.
Getty Images
Andra Day, nominated for Best Actress for her starring role in "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday," wore a gold-colored haute couture dress made out of metal by Vera Wang.
Getty Images
"Mank" actress Amanda Seyfried rocked a fiery red Armani gown.
Getty Images
Regina King wore a blue winged Louis Vuitton getup that was sure to get people’s attention. She was shut out of the Best Director race this year, but her film “One Night in Miami” scored two other nominations.
Getty Images
H.E.R. made a statement -- as usual -- in a flowing purple jumpsuit with hood and matching shades.
Getty Images
Angela Bassett was another lady in red on Sunday, with a bold slit up her leg and gorgeous puffy sleeves.