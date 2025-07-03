HFPA President Helen Hoehne Ousted as Members Aim to Reverse Dissolution

Helen Hoehne was ousted as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday, TheWrap has learned, as members aim to reverse the organization’s dissolution following its 2023 acquisition by Eldrige Industries.

Hoehne, who as president saw the HFPA through restructuring amid allegations of misconduct and lack of diversity within its membership, was also ejected from its board of directors.

The vote, which passed 59-1 with two abstentions, was shared in a memo to members by executive secretary Adam Tanswell on Thursday. With Hoehne’s removal from the HFPA board, current members are: Vera Anderson, Henry Arnaud, Tina Jønk Christensen, Barbara Gasser, Earl Gibson III, Sharlette Hambrick, Gabriel Lerman, Yuki Nakajima, Scott Orlin, Bárbara de Oliveira Pinto and Kirpi Uimonen.

The vote to remove Hoehne came days after the 60 remaining members of the HFPA voted against the organization’s dissolution, as mandated by the 2023 acquisition by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions.

Members voted Monday to formally reactivate and kickstart an audit of the deal that dissolved their organization and formed the Golden Globes Foundation. Hoehne has served as president of Golden Globes LLC since the HFPA’s acquisition.

Jeff Harris and Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey, two of the HFPA’s three external members appointed to its board of directors in 2021, resigned following Monday’s vote, an individual with knowledge of their exit told TheWrap.

Heading the audit of the 2023 deal for HFPA is attorney Reynolds T. Cafferata. Members allege they were misled into voting in favor of the 2023 deal and given assurances that were never seen through.

Hoehne joined the Globes in 2004. When the awards body came under scrutiny for its lack of membership diversity and ethically ambiguous campaign and voting standards, she oversaw its efforts to expand membership by the hundreds and address areas of alleged misconduct. She touted after an membership expansion ahead of the 81st annual Golden Globes Awards in 2023 that “we have exceeded our goal of reaching 300 voters.”

“We are excited at the unprecedented achievement in building a truly global voting body where 58% self-identify as ethnically diverse,” she said at the time.

Of the 2025 ceremony, TheWrap’s Steve Pond reflected on the ongoing facelift within the Globes, writing: “This felt like a old-style Golden Globes show: loose, messy, moving at times, dull at others and mostly inconsequential in the grand scheme of the Oscar race.”