HFPA Votes to Reject Dissolution, Audit Eldridge Acquisition as Independent Directors Resign

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voted to formally reactivate Monday, additionally kickstarting an audit of the 2023 deal that dissolved their organization, formed the Golden Globes Foundation and saw them acquired by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions.

Jeff Harris and Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey, two of the HFPA’s three external members appointed to its board of directors in 2021, resigned following Monday’s vote, an individual with knowledge of their exit told TheWrap.

The Eldridge acquisition, which two years later is still not approved by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, hinged on the dissolution of the HFPA, owners of the Golden Globes. The remaining 60 members’ rejection of that dissolution on Monday has the potential to upend the deal and cast uncertainty on the future of the group’s beleaguered awards show and other assets.

TheWrap has learned the HFPA has hired attorney Reynolds T. Cafferata to lead an investigation into the Eldridge deal. According to an individual with knowledge of the proposed audit, persons of concern include Boehly, HFPA president Helene Hoehne, several outside board members and Morgan Lewis, the law firm that handled the organization’s transition and restructuring. Members allege they were misled into voting in favor of the 2023 deal and given assurances that were never seen through.

The vote Monday could be a critical step in the HFPA regaining momentum as an organization. Its dissolution still relies on Bonta’s approval of the Eldridge acquisition, as the California A.G. has M&A oversight on nonprofits like the HFPA. While new ownership has previously expressed their intention to pivot the Golden Globes Foundation into a for-profit company, Bonta’s two-year delay gave the remaining HFPA members a window to reactivate, audit and change the course of its dissolution.

The move is the latest wrinkle in the Globes under new ownership. In February, the Globes put an abrupt end to the $75,000 annual salaries that members had previously enjoyed, much to their dismay. And in 2023, voters threatened to boycott the January ceremony when they were told they wouldn’t be given tickets to the show.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony is currently scheduled for Jan. 11, 2026, with Nikki Glaser returning as host for a second year.

Representatives for PMC did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Ankler was first to report the news.