Golden Globes Set Date for 2026 Show

For the 83rd annual show, Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second year in a row

The 83rd Golden Globes will take place live on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming Paramount+. As previously reported, Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second consecutive year after receiving high marks for emceeing the 2025 gala.

The 2025 Globes nabbed 10.1 million viewers, a significant increase from the previous year’s 9.4 million. The ceremony also jumped 9% in their streaming audience, proving that audiences are slowly migrating to streamers for live awards events, much like the recent Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards have proved.

Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Globes, which has viewership in over 185 countries and territories around the world.

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8.

