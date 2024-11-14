Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Are ‘Back in Action’ in First Trailer for Netflix Buddy Film

After taking a 10 year hiatus from acting, Cameron Diaz is “Back in Action” in the first teaser trailer for the buddy action movie which also stars Jamie Foxx.

The duo plays Emily and Matt, former CIA agents who gave up the spy life to start a family, but wind up … well, back in action after their cover is blown. The last film from Diaz debuted in 2014 when she also starred alongside Foxx in the musical adaptation, “Annie.”

“For the first time in a really long time, I feel alive again,” Diaz says in the trailer. “I felt like the bitch again.”

The film will be released globally on Netflix on Jan. 17, 2025.

“Horrible Bosses” filmmaker Seth Gordon, who also recently directed two episodes of Netflix’s breakout hit series “The Night Agent,” directs “Back in Action” and co-writes with Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). Alongside Diaz and Foxx, the cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.

Producers are Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment, Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon for Exhibit A. Foxx, O’Brien, Datari Turner and Tim Lewis executive produce.